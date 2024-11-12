Close Menu
    How To Make Sago

    Sago, a starchy treat made from sago palm or tapioca pearls, is a popular ingredient in desserts and drinks. Known for its chewy, jelly-like texture, sago is simple to prepare and can be enjoyed with coconut milk, sweetened syrup, or as part of a larger dish. Here’s how to make sago at home.

    Ingredients You’ll Need

    • 1 cup sago pearls (tapioca pearls can also be used)
    • 4–5 cups water
    • Sweetener (optional), such as sugar or honey
    • Coconut milk or evaporated milk (optional, for serving)
    1. Rinse the Sago Pearls

    Start by rinsing the sago pearls to remove any surface starch.

    Place the sago in a sieve and rinse under cold water. This helps prevent the pearls from sticking together during cooking.

    1. Boil the Water

    Bring water to a boil in a medium pot.

    Sago pearls need plenty of water to cook evenly, so use at least four cups of water for every cup of sago.

    1. Add the Sago Pearls

    Once the water reaches a rolling boil, add the rinsed sago pearls to the pot.

    Stir immediately after adding the sago to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

    Once the water returns to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer to cook the sago gently.

    1. Cook the Sago

    Allow the sago to cook, stirring occasionally to keep the pearls separated.

    Cook the sago for about 10–15 minutes or until the pearls turn mostly translucent with a small white center.

    Fully cooked sago pearls are mostly clear but may have a small, opaque center. If the center is still large and white, continue simmering for a few more minutes.

    1. Let the Sago Sit

    Turn off the heat and cover the pot with a lid.

    Letting the sago sit in the hot water allows it to finish cooking and become fully translucent.

    1. Drain and Rinse the Sago

    After the resting period, drain the sago through a sieve.

    Rinse the sago under cold water to remove any excess starch and prevent clumping. This step also cools the sago, giving it a chewier texture.

    1. Sweeten and Serve

    Your sago is now ready to be enjoyed! Here are a few serving ideas:

    If desired, mix the cooked sago with a little sugar or honey for sweetness.

    Combine sago with coconut milk or any preferred milk for a creamy texture.

    Top with fresh fruits, sweetened syrup, or even a sprinkle of shredded coconut for added flavor.

    Final Tips

    Sago can be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled, depending on your preference.

    Store leftover sago in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to two days, though it may harden slightly when stored.

