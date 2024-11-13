Soup mixes are a convenient way to make a warm, hearty meal. These pre-packaged mixes often contain a blend of dried beans, lentils, barley, and seasonings. Making soup from a soup mix is easy, and you can add vegetables, spices, or meats to customize it to your taste. Here’s a guide on how to make soup with soup mix.

Ingredients

1 cup soup mix (or follow the package’s suggested amount)

6–8 cups water or broth (vegetable, chicken, or beef)

1 onion, chopped

2–3 cloves garlic, minced

1–2 carrots, diced

1–2 celery stalks, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional add-ins: diced tomatoes, chopped potatoes, spinach, or herbs like thyme and parsley

Soak the Soup Mix (if required)

Check the package of your soup mix to see if soaking is recommended. Some mixes contain beans that need soaking, while others can be cooked directly.

If soaking is needed, place the soup mix in a bowl and cover with water. Let it soak for 6–8 hours or overnight.

If you’re short on time, boil the soup mix for 2 minutes, then let it sit in hot water for 1 hour before draining.

Rinse the Soup Mix

Rinse the soaked (or unsoaked) soup mix under cold water to remove any dust or residue.

Use a fine-mesh strainer or colander to ensure all the water is drained out.

Sauté the Vegetables

In a large pot, heat a tablespoon of oil over medium heat.

Sauté the onion and garlic until they become soft and fragrant, about 3–4 minutes.

Toss in the carrots and celery, stirring for another 2–3 minutes. These vegetables will add extra flavor and texture to the soup.

Add the Soup Mix and Liquid

Pour the rinsed soup mix into the pot with the sautéed vegetables.

Add 6–8 cups of water or broth, depending on how thick you want the soup. Broth adds a richer flavor, while water allows the flavor of the soup mix to stand out.

Add a bit of salt and pepper. You can adjust the seasoning later once the soup has cooked.

Bring to a Boil, Then Simmer

Bring the soup to a rolling boil over medium-high heat.

Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the soup simmer.

Simmer the soup for about 60–90 minutes or until the beans and grains in the mix are soft. Stir occasionally, and add more water if needed to keep the soup from becoming too thick.

Add Optional Ingredients

If you’d like to add other ingredients, do so in the last 15–20 minutes of cooking.

These add color and flavor. If using spinach, stir it in at the very end.

Fresh herbs like parsley or thyme can be added toward the end for an aromatic touch.

Adjust Seasoning and Serve

Taste the soup to check the seasoning.

Adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Ladle the soup into bowls and enjoy it as is, or pair it with crusty bread for a more filling meal.

Final Tips

Store leftover soup in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The flavors often improve after sitting for a day!

Soup made with soup mix freezes well. Portion it into containers and freeze for up to 3 months.

