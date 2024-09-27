Tomato paste is a versatile ingredient that enhances the flavor of many dishes, from sauces to stews. Making your own tomato paste at home allows you to control the ingredients and achieve a rich, concentrated flavor. While the process takes some time, the result is a delicious, homemade paste that can elevate your culinary creations. Here’s how to make tomato paste from scratch.

Ingredients

4 pounds of ripe tomatoes (Roma or San Marzano are ideal)

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Salt to taste

Prepare the Tomatoes

Start by washing the tomatoes thoroughly to remove any dirt. Remove the stems and cut the tomatoes in half. If you prefer a smoother paste, you can remove the seeds by scooping them out with a spoon, but this step is optional.

Cook the Tomatoes

In a large pot, add the prepared tomatoes. Cook them over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until they begin to break down and release their juices. This process usually takes about 20-30 minutes. You can also cover the pot to speed up the cooking process, but stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Blend the Mixture

Once the tomatoes are soft and mushy, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool slightly. Transfer the mixture to a blender or use an immersion blender to puree the tomatoes until smooth. If you prefer a chunkier texture, blend only partially.

Strain the Mixture

To achieve a smoother paste, you can strain the pureed tomatoes through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove excess seeds and skins. This step is optional but will result in a finer texture.

Reduce the Mixture

Return the strained tomato puree to the pot and simmer it over low heat. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. Continue cooking until the mixture thickens and reduces by about two-thirds, which usually takes about 1 to 2 hours. If desired, you can add olive oil and salt during this stage to enhance the flavor.

Store the Tomato Paste

Once your tomato paste has thickened to your liking, remove it from the heat and let it cool. Transfer the paste to sterilized glass jars or airtight containers. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week or frozen for longer storage. If freezing, consider portioning the paste into ice cube trays for easy use in future recipes.

