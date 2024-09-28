How To Make Vape Juice: A Step-By-Step Guide

Vaping has gained immense popularity as an alternative to smoking, with a diverse range of flavors available on the market. For those looking to personalize their vaping experience or save money, making vape juice at home can be a rewarding endeavor. Here is how to make vape juice.
Ingredients
- Vegetable Glycerin (VG
- Propylene Glycol (PG
- Flavor Concentrates
- Nicotine
- Distilled Water or Alcohol
Equipment
To create your vape juice, you will also need some basic equipment:
- Measuring Syringes or Droppers
- Mixing Container
- Gloves and Goggles
Instructions
- Decide how much VG and PG you want to use. A common starting point is a 70/30 VG/PG ratio for a thicker vapor and smoother hit. Adjust based on your preferences.
- If you are adding nicotine, determine the desired strength (e.g., 3mg/ml) and calculate how much nicotine base you need to add.
- Use your syringes or droppers to measure out the VG, PG, nicotine, and flavor concentrates. For a 30ml bottle, a typical mix might include:
- 21ml VG
- 7ml PG
- 2ml flavor concentrate
- 1ml nicotine (if desired)
- Pour all your ingredients into the mixing container. Seal it and shake vigorously for several minutes to ensure everything is well-blended.
- Some flavors benefit from steeping, which allows the flavors to meld together better. Let your vape juice sit for a few days, shaking it occasionally.
- After steeping, test your vape juice. If it needs more flavor or adjustment in the VG/PG ratio, modify it accordingly.
- Once satisfied, transfer your vape juice into a suitable bottle, label it, and store it in a cool, dark place away from children and pets.
