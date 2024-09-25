Mango pickle is a beloved condiment in many cultures, particularly in South Asian cuisine. The tangy and spicy flavors of this pickled delight can elevate any meal, making it a staple on dining tables. Here’s how to make mango pickle.

Ingredients

2 cups raw mangoes, diced (preferably green and firm)

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

½ cup mustard oil (or vegetable oil)

Optional: 1 tablespoon jaggery or sugar for sweetness

Preparation

Select firm, green mangoes for the best flavor and texture. Avoid ripe mangoes as they can become mushy. Wash the mangoes thoroughly and dry them with a clean cloth. Cut them into small cubes, ensuring that they are uniform in size for even pickling. In a large mixing bowl, combine the diced mangoes with salt, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Mix well to coat the mango pieces evenly. Let this mixture sit for about 30 minutes. This process helps draw out moisture and intensifies the flavors. In a small pan, heat the mustard oil until it reaches its smoking point. Allow it to cool slightly. In the same oil, add mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Sauté them until they start to crackle. Add asafoetida to the oil and stir for a few seconds. Once the oil has cooled, pour it over the mango and spice mixture. If you prefer a sweeter pickle, add jaggery or sugar at this stage. Mix everything thoroughly, ensuring that the mango pieces are well coated with the oil and spices. Transfer the mango pickle into a clean, dry glass jar. Seal it tightly and let it sit in a cool, dry place for about 5-7 days. Shake the jar gently every day to help the flavors meld together. After this period, the pickle will be ready to enjoy.

Mango pickle can last for several months when stored in a cool, dark place. Ensure that you use a dry spoon every time you take some out to avoid contamination. Serve it alongside rice, dal, or any Indian bread for a deliciously tangy addition to your meal.

