How To Make Wors (Traditional South African Sausage)

Wors, also known as boerewors, is a traditional South African sausage that is flavorful, juicy, and perfect for grilling or frying. Made with a combination of ground meats and spices, wors is a staple for barbecues (braais) and special occasions. This step-by-step guide will show you how to make wors at home.

Ingredients

To make approximately 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of wors, you’ll need:

Meat Mixture: 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of beef, coarsely ground 500 g (1.1 pounds) of pork, coarsely ground 500 g (1.1 pounds) of pork or beef fat, finely chopped

Spices: 25 g (2 tablespoons) of salt 5 g (1 teaspoon) of ground black pepper 5 g (1 teaspoon) of ground coriander seeds 2 g (½ teaspoon) of ground cloves 2 g (½ teaspoon) of ground nutmeg 2 tablespoons of vinegar (white or malt)

Casings: Natural sausage casings (rinsed and soaked as per the package instructions)



Step 1: Prepare the Meat

Mix the beef, pork, and fat in a large bowl. Ensure the meat is well chilled, as this makes it easier to handle and improves the texture of the finished sausage. For a coarser texture, use a meat grinder with a large die; for a finer texture, regrind the mixture once.

Step 2: Blend the Spices

In a small bowl, mix the salt, black pepper, coriander, cloves, and nutmeg. Sprinkle the spice mixture evenly over the meat and fat. Add the vinegar and thoroughly combine everything with your hands until the spices are evenly distributed. This step is crucial for developing the signature flavor of wors.

Step 3: Test the Seasoning

Before stuffing the casings, cook a small portion of the seasoned meat in a frying pan to taste the flavor. Adjust the spices or salt if necessary.

Step 4: Prepare the Casings

Rinse the natural sausage casings under cold water to remove any salt. Soak them in warm water for about 30 minutes to make them pliable. Check for holes by running water through the casings and discarding any damaged sections.

Step 5: Stuff the Sausage

Attach the sausage casing to a sausage stuffer or a sausage-making attachment on a meat grinder. Feed the meat mixture through the machine, being careful not to overfill the casing. Overfilled casings can burst during cooking. Twist the sausage into desired lengths or leave it as one continuous coil.

Step 6: Store or Cook the Wors

If not cooking immediately, refrigerate the wors in an airtight container for up to 2 days, or freeze for longer storage. To cook, grill or pan-fry the wors over medium heat, turning frequently, until it’s browned and cooked through. Traditional wors is best enjoyed at a braai, served with pap (maize meal porridge) and chakalaka (a spicy vegetable relish).

Tips and Variations

Experiment with spice blends by adding paprika, garlic, or chili for a unique twist.

Use high-quality meat and fat for the best flavor and texture.

Keep the meat cold during preparation to ensure the fat doesn’t melt prematurely.

Also Read: How To Make Sweet Rice (Sweetened Sticky Rice)