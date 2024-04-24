Yam balls are a delightful and flavorful snack or appetizer that is popular in many parts of the world. Made from mashed yam combined with a variety of ingredients, yam balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, offering a satisfying texture and taste experience. Whether served as a party snack, a side dish, or a quick bite on-the-go, yam balls are sure to please your taste buds. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make yam balls that are perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked yam, mashed

1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup of finely chopped onions

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, beaten

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

Start by peeling the yam and cutting it into chunks. Boil the yam in salted water until it’s soft and easily mashable. Drain the yam and allow it to cool slightly before mashing it in a bowl until smooth. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed yam with breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, chopped onions, minced garlic, paprika, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Take a small portion of the yam mixture and roll it into a ball using your hands. Repeat this process until all the mixture is used up, making sure to keep the size of the balls consistent for even frying. Dip each yam ball into the beaten eggs, ensuring it’s fully coated. Then, roll the coated ball in breadcrumbs until it’s evenly covered. Place the coated balls on a plate or tray. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the yam balls in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the balls until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides, about 3-4 minutes per batch. Once the yam balls are cooked, use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve the yam balls hot with your favorite dipping sauce, such as sweet chili sauce or garlic aioli. Dig into the crispy exterior and soft, flavorful interior of the yam balls, savoring each delicious bite. These yam balls make a fantastic snack or appetizer for any occasion, and they’re sure to be a hit with family and friends.

