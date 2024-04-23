fbpx
    How To Make Poloo

    Damaris Gatwiri
    A traditional dish enjoyed in many countries across the region, poloo is a savory rice dish cooked with an array of aromatic spices and often accompanied by tender meat or vegetables. Here is how to make poloo.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups long-grain rice
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 2 tomatoes, diced
    • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 inch piece of ginger, grated
    • 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
    • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
    • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
    • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Optional: 1 pound meat (chicken, beef, lamb) or vegetables (such as carrots, potatoes, peas)

    Instructions

    1. Preparing the Ingredients
      • Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.
      • Chop the onion, dice the tomatoes, mince the garlic, and grate the ginger. If using meat or vegetables, prepare them accordingly by cutting them into bite-sized pieces.
    2. Sautéing the Aromatics
      • In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat a few tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
      • Add the minced garlic and grated ginger to the pot, and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
      • Stir in the diced tomatoes and tomato paste, and cook for another 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften.
    3. Adding the Spices
      • Sprinkle the ground turmeric, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon into the pot, and stir well to coat the aromatics. Allow the spices to toast for 1-2 minutes to enhance their flavor.
    4. Cooking the Rice
      • Add the rinsed rice to the pot, and stir to combine with the spiced tomato mixture. Cook for 2-3 minutes to toast the rice slightly.
      • Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth, and season with salt and pepper to taste. If using meat or vegetables, add them to the pot at this stage.
      • Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid. Allow the poloo to simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.
    5. Fluffing and Serving
      • Once the rice is cooked, remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 minutes to steam.
      • Fluff the poloo with a fork to separate the grains and mix in any meat or vegetables. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.
      • Transfer the poloo to a serving dish, and garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley if desired. Serve hot as a main course or side dish alongside your favorite accompaniments, such as grilled meats, yogurt, or salad.

