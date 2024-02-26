Tahajjud, the voluntary night prayer, holds a special place in Islam as a means of seeking closeness to Allah and attaining spiritual upliftment. Performing Tahajjud prayer involves waking up during the depths of the night to engage in sincere worship and supplication. In this guide, we’ll explore how to perform Tahajjud and its significance.

What is Tahajjud?

Tahajjud prayer is a voluntary act of worship that holds immense spiritual rewards for believers. It is offered during the latter part of the night, after the Isha (night) prayer and before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. The word “Tahajjud” itself means “to strive” or “to struggle,” reflecting the effort required to wake up and pray during the night.

Preparation for Tahajjud

Before going to bed, make a sincere intention in your heart to wake up for Tahajjud prayer to seek Allah’s pleasure and draw closer to Him. Set multiple alarms or wake-up calls to ensure that you wake up during the desired time for Tahajjud. Alternatively, ask a family member or friend to wake you up if possible.

How To Perform Tahajjud

When the alarm goes off, resist the temptation to snooze and immediately wake up. Start by performing ablution (Wudu) to purify yourself for prayer. Begin by offering two or more units of voluntary prayer, known as Rak’ahs. The recommended minimum number of Rak’ahs for Tahajjud is two, but you can pray as many units as you wish. During each Rak’ah, recite verses from the Quran. You can choose any Surahs or passages that resonate with you, such as Surah Al-Fatihah and Surah Al-Ikhlas. Raise your hands and say “Allahu Akbar” to commence the prayer. Bow down into Rukoo’ position, keeping your back straight and your hands resting on your knees. Prostrate yourself on the ground, placing your forehead, nose, palms, knees, and toes firmly on the prayer mat. Make sincere supplications (Duas) to Allah while in Sujood. After completing the desired number of Rak’ahs, conclude the prayer by turning your head to the right and left, saying “Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah” (Peace and mercy of Allah be upon you) to each side.

Benefits of Tahajjud

Drawing closer to Allah and seeking His forgiveness and guidance.

Attaining inner peace and spiritual tranquility through sincere worship.

Strengthening one’s connection to the Quran through recitation and reflection.

Seeking relief from worldly worries and anxieties through supplication and prayer.

Performing Tahajjud prayer is a deeply rewarding spiritual practice that allows believers to connect with Allah on a profound level. By waking up during the night to engage in voluntary worship, Muslims can experience the peace and tranquility that comes from seeking the pleasure of their Creator. May this guide serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for those seeking to incorporate Tahajjud prayer into their daily routine, and may Allah accept our prayers and grant us success in this life and the hereafter.