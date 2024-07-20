WhatsApp Status allows you to share moments with your contacts through photos, videos, and text that disappear after 24 hours. Posting a video on WhatsApp Status is easy and lets you share memorable clips with your friends and family. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to post a video on WhatsApp status.

Launch the WhatsApp application on your smartphone. Ensure you are logged into your account and have a stable internet connection. Tap on the “Status” tab located at the bottom left corner of the screen. This will open the Status section where you can view updates from your contacts and post your own. To post a new video, tap on the camera icon or the “My Status” button. You can either capture a new video using your phone’s camera or select an existing video from your gallery. WhatsApp allows you to edit your video before posting it. You can trim the video, add text, emojis, stickers, or draw on it using the editing tools provided. Make any adjustments or additions to personalize your video. If desired, you can add a caption to your video. Tap on the text field below the video where it says “Type a caption…” and enter your message. This caption will appear along with your video on your WhatsApp Status. Once you are satisfied with your video and any edits or additions, tap the green arrow icon or the “Send” button to post it to your WhatsApp Status. Your video will now be visible to your contacts for 24 hours. After posting your video, you can view how many people have viewed your Status. Tap on the eye icon next to your Status update to see the list of contacts who have viewed your video. You have the option to delete your Status update at any time before the 24-hour expiration period. To delete, tap on the three dots next to your Status, then select “Delete” and confirm. You can also edit your Status update by tapping on the pencil icon. Your contacts can respond to your Status updates with messages or emojis. You can view their responses by tapping on the “Reply” button next to your Status.

