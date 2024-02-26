Okra stew, also known as okra soup or “Abenkwan” in Ghana, is a beloved dish enjoyed by many across West Africa. This hearty and flavorful stew features tender okra, succulent meat or fish, and an array of aromatic spices. In this guide, we’ll explore the steps of how to prepare okra stew that will tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the heart of West African cuisine.

Table of Contents Toggle Ingredients

Instructions

Ingredients

500g fresh okra (ladyfingers), washed and chopped

500g meat or fish (chicken, beef, goat meat, or fish fillets)

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

3 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

2-3 tablespoons palm oil or vegetable oil

2-3 cups of water or broth

2-3 hot peppers (optional, for heat)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

1 teaspoon ground crayfish (dried shrimp powder)

1 teaspoon ground dried fish or smoked fish flakes (optional, for extra flavor)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Meat or Fish If using meat, wash and cut it into bite-sized pieces. If using fish, clean and cut it into fillets.

Season the meat or fish with salt, pepper, minced garlic, and grated ginger. Allow it to marinate for at least 30 minutes for the flavors to meld. Sauté Onions and Tomatoes Heat the palm oil or vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they are soft and translucent.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they have softened and released their juices, about 5-7 minutes. Add Meat or Fish Once the tomatoes are cooked down, add the marinated meat or fish to the pot.

Allow the meat or fish to brown slightly, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, for about 5-7 minutes. Incorporate Okra Add the chopped okra to the pot, stirring well to combine with the meat or fish and tomato mixture.

Pour in water or broth until the ingredients are just covered. Adjust the amount of liquid based on your desired consistency for the stew. Season and Simmer Season the stew with ground crayfish, dried fish flakes (if using), salt, and pepper to taste.

If you prefer a spicy stew, add whole hot peppers to the pot.

Cover the pot and allow the stew to simmer over low to medium heat for about 20-25 minutes, or until the okra is tender and the flavors have melded together. Adjust Consistency and Seasoning If the stew is too thick, you can add more water or broth to achieve your desired consistency.

Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt or pepper if necessary. Serve Hot Once the stew is cooked to perfection, remove the hot peppers (if used) and discard.

Serve the okra stew hot, garnished with fresh cilantro or parsley if desired.

Enjoy the delicious flavors of this comforting West African dish with steamed rice, boiled yams, or your favorite side dish.

Also Read: How To Cook Jollof: A Step-By-Step Guide