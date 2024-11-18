The word “conscientious” is often used to describe someone who is diligent, responsible, and careful, but its pronunciation can be tricky. Learning the correct way to say it will help you use the word effectively in conversation. Here is how to pronounce conscientious.

Break the Word into Syllables

The word “conscientious” has four syllables: con, sci, en, and tious. Pronounce the First Syllable

The first syllable, con, is pronounced like “kon,” rhyming with “gone.” Focus on the Second Syllable

The second syllable, sci, is pronounced as “shi.” The “sci” creates a soft “sh” sound, similar to the beginning of “she.” Emphasize the Third Syllable

The third syllable, en, is pronounced as “en,” like the word “pen” without the “p.” Understand the Final Syllable

The last syllable, tious, is pronounced as “shus.” The “t” blends into the “sh” sound, making it soft and smooth. Combine the Syllables

When spoken together, the word is pronounced as kon-shee-en-shus, with the primary emphasis on the third syllable, “en.” Practice in Context

Use the word in sentences to practice its pronunciation. For example:

“She is a very conscientious student who always meets her deadlines.”

“Being conscientious means paying attention to detail and staying responsible.”

