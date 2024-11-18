Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Pronounce “Conscientious”

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Pronounce "Conscientious"

    The word “conscientious” is often used to describe someone who is diligent, responsible, and careful, but its pronunciation can be tricky. Learning the correct way to say it will help you use the word effectively in conversation. Here is how to pronounce conscientious.

    1. Break the Word into Syllables
      The word “conscientious” has four syllables: con, sci, en, and tious.
    2. Pronounce the First Syllable
      The first syllable, con, is pronounced like “kon,” rhyming with “gone.”
    3. Focus on the Second Syllable
      The second syllable, sci, is pronounced as “shi.” The “sci” creates a soft “sh” sound, similar to the beginning of “she.”
    4. Emphasize the Third Syllable
      The third syllable, en, is pronounced as “en,” like the word “pen” without the “p.”
    5. Understand the Final Syllable
      The last syllable, tious, is pronounced as “shus.” The “t” blends into the “sh” sound, making it soft and smooth.
    6. Combine the Syllables
      When spoken together, the word is pronounced as kon-shee-en-shus, with the primary emphasis on the third syllable, “en.”
    7. Practice in Context
      Use the word in sentences to practice its pronunciation. For example:
    • “She is a very conscientious student who always meets her deadlines.”
    • “Being conscientious means paying attention to detail and staying responsible.”

    Also Read: How To Pronounce “Archive”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.