The word “forehead” is a common term referring to the part of the face above the eyebrows and below the hairline. Despite its frequent use, its pronunciation can sometimes be confusing. This guide will help you how to pronounce “forehead” with easy-to-follow tips and practice advice.

Breakdown of Pronunciation

Syllables: “Forehead” consists of two syllables: “fore” and “head.” Phonetic Spelling: The phonetic transcription of “forehead” is /ˈfɔːrˌhɛd/ in American English and /ˈfɒr.ɪd/ in British English. American English : /ˈfɔːrˌhɛd/

: /ˈfɔːrˌhɛd/ British English: /ˈfɒr.ɪd/ Pronunciation First Syllable – “Fore” : American English: Pronounce it like “for” with an /ɔː/ sound, similar to “more” or “store.” The “r” sound is pronounced clearly. British English: Pronounce it like “for” with an /ɒ/ sound, similar to “hot” or “dog,” and the “r” sound is softer or silent.

: Second Syllable – “Head” : Both American and British English: Pronounce it like the word “head.” The vowel sound is /ɛ/ (as in “bed” or “red”).

: Emphasize the first syllable, so it sounds like “FOR-head,” with the stress on “fore.”

Common Pronunciation Mistakes

One common mistake is mispronouncing the vowel sound in the first syllable. Make sure to use the correct vowel sound according to the dialect you are following—/ɔː/ for American English and /ɒ/ for British English. Placing the stress on the second syllable, as in “fore-HEAD,” can sound unnatural. Always stress the first syllable. Avoid blending the syllables too much. Each syllable should be pronounced clearly, with a noticeable separation between “fore” and “head.”

Practice Tips

Practice saying the word slowly, stressing the first syllable: “FOR-head.” Repeat this several times until you feel comfortable with the pronunciation. Use online resources or pronunciation guides, such as Google Translate or Forvo, to hear how native speakers pronounce “forehead.” Mimic these pronunciations to improve your accuracy. Record your pronunciation and compare it with native speakers. This helps identify any areas that need adjustment.

Example Sentences

“She has a small scar on her forehead .”

.” “He wiped the sweat off his forehead after the run.”

