    How To Pronounce “Misogyny”

    Damaris Gatwiri
    The word “misogyny” refers to a dislike or prejudice against women. Its pronunciation can sometimes be confusing due to its spelling and unfamiliarity to some speakers. Here is how to pronounce misogyny clearly and confidently.

    1. Break the Word into Syllables
      The word “misogyny” has four syllables: mi, sog, y, and ny.
    2. Pronounce the First Syllable
      The first syllable, mi, is pronounced as “mih,” with a short “i” sound, as in “miss.”
    3. Focus on the Second Syllable
      The second syllable, sog, is pronounced like “saw-g,” with a soft “g” sound.
    4. Understand the Third Syllable
      The third syllable, y, is pronounced as “jih,” with a soft “j” sound similar to the start of “gym.”
    5. Finish with the Fourth Syllable
      The final syllable, ny, is pronounced as “nee,” with a long “e” sound, as in “knee.”
    6. Combine the Syllables
      When spoken together, the word is pronounced as mih-saw-jih-nee, with emphasis on the second syllable, “sog.”
    7. Practice in Context
      Using the word in sentences will help you feel more confident. For example:
    • “Misogyny in the workplace should be addressed and eliminated.”
    • “The discussion focused on how to combat misogyny in modern society.”

