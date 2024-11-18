The word “misogyny” refers to a dislike or prejudice against women. Its pronunciation can sometimes be confusing due to its spelling and unfamiliarity to some speakers. Here is how to pronounce misogyny clearly and confidently.
- Break the Word into Syllables
The word “misogyny” has four syllables: mi, sog, y, and ny.
- Pronounce the First Syllable
The first syllable, mi, is pronounced as “mih,” with a short “i” sound, as in “miss.”
- Focus on the Second Syllable
The second syllable, sog, is pronounced like “saw-g,” with a soft “g” sound.
- Understand the Third Syllable
The third syllable, y, is pronounced as “jih,” with a soft “j” sound similar to the start of “gym.”
- Finish with the Fourth Syllable
The final syllable, ny, is pronounced as “nee,” with a long “e” sound, as in “knee.”
- Combine the Syllables
When spoken together, the word is pronounced as mih-saw-jih-nee, with emphasis on the second syllable, “sog.”
- Practice in Context
Using the word in sentences will help you feel more confident. For example:
- “Misogyny in the workplace should be addressed and eliminated.”
- “The discussion focused on how to combat misogyny in modern society.”
Also Read: How To Pronounce "Archive"