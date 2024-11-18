The word “misogyny” refers to a dislike or prejudice against women. Its pronunciation can sometimes be confusing due to its spelling and unfamiliarity to some speakers. Here is how to pronounce misogyny clearly and confidently.

Break the Word into Syllables

The word “misogyny” has four syllables: mi, sog, y, and ny. Pronounce the First Syllable

The first syllable, mi, is pronounced as “mih,” with a short “i” sound, as in “miss.” Focus on the Second Syllable

The second syllable, sog, is pronounced like “saw-g,” with a soft “g” sound. Understand the Third Syllable

The third syllable, y, is pronounced as “jih,” with a soft “j” sound similar to the start of “gym.” Finish with the Fourth Syllable

The final syllable, ny, is pronounced as “nee,” with a long “e” sound, as in “knee.” Combine the Syllables

When spoken together, the word is pronounced as mih-saw-jih-nee, with emphasis on the second syllable, “sog.” Practice in Context

Using the word in sentences will help you feel more confident. For example:

“Misogyny in the workplace should be addressed and eliminated.”

“The discussion focused on how to combat misogyny in modern society.”

