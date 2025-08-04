How to Recover iPhone Data After Factory Reset? – DIY Methods

Factory resetting your iPhone restores it to the original settings, and thus is very useful in troubleshooting several complex issues or preparing it for resale. However, when you reset your iPhone, all its content, including your photos, videos, documents, etc., gets deleted, which can put you in trouble.

Fortunately, there are several iPhone data recovery methods and tools available that you can use to restore your lost data. In this guide, we’ll explore various DIY methods on how to recover iPhone data after a factory reset, even if you didn’t back up recently. Let’s dive in!

When to Factory Reset Your iPhone?

Here are some common scenarios when you should opt for the factory reset option on your iPhone:

If you are planning to resale your iPhone or have to give it to anyone , factory resetting erases all personal data and prevents it from someone else’s access.

, factory resetting erases all personal data and prevents it from someone else’s access. Instances may occur when you forgot the passcode of your iPhone or it gets locked out. In such cases, resetting can help you to regain access.

In such cases, resetting can help you to regain access. When the apps installed on your iPhone keep crashing or the device itself starts behaving abnormally, a reset can be a troubleshooting workaround.

When you perform a factory reset on your iPhone, all the following data gets deleted:

Photos, videos, and music

Messages and call history

Notes, calendars, and reminders

App data and settings, etc.

It is crucial to create a proper backup of your important files before you proceed with the reset process. However, the good news is that the deleted data isn’t immediately overwritten, meaning it can be recovered until any new data is saved over the space the deleted data was occupying. So, it is important to act quickly.

How do I Recover Lost Data from iPhone After Factory Reset?

In this part of the blog, we’ll discuss various recovery workarounds, including different backup options and third-party iPhone data recovery software, which can help you restore lost data.

Method 01: Recover Using iCloud Backups

If you have synced your iPhone to iCloud backups before factory resetting it, you can easily restore lost data. All you have to do is:

Start your iPhone after reset and go through the setup steps.

Now, navigate to the Apps & Data screen and then click on Restore from iCloud Backup .

screen and then click on . Sign in using your Apple ID .

. Choose the most recent backup based on date.

Wait till the process completes. Keep a stable internet connection during the restore process.

Method 02: Restore from iTunes/Finder Backup

Another backup alternative that you can try to back up your iPhone is via iTunes (Windows/macOS Mojave and earlier) or Finder (macOS Catalina and later). To recover your lost iPhone data using iTunes/Finder backup, follow the below steps:

Firstly, connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable and launch iTunes or Finder .

or . Locate and click on your iPhone name under the “ Devices ” section.

” section. In the Summary tab (iTunes) or General tab (Finder) , click “ Restore Backup .”

tab or tab , click “ .” Select the most recent backup and click “Restore”.

The recovery process will take several minutes, depending on the backup size. Once the restore is complete, your iPhone will restart. After setup, your apps, settings, and data should appear just as they were at the time of the backup.

Method 03: Use Third-Party iPhone Data Recovery Software

If you don’t have any backup, data recovery from an iPhone after a factory reset can be quite challenging. In such cases, you can use a third-party iPhone data recovery tool such as Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone to restore your lost file. This versatile iPhone data recovery tool allows you to restore files deleted due to accidental deletion, formatting, virus attacks, system failures, etc.

Key Features of Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone

Supports recovery of deleted data of various types, including photos, videos, documents, WhatsApp data, etc.

Allows you to preview the recoverable files before saving them on your device.

Compatible with iPhone series 16/15/14/13/12/11/X and below.

The software is available in multiple versions, varying in features and prices.

Here’s how to recover iPhone data after a factory reset using the Stellar Data Recovery software:

Step 1: Download and install the Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone software on your computer. Also, connect your iPhone to that PC.

Step 2: Launch the software and from the homepage, select Recover from iPhone from the left pane. Also, choose the type of data you need to restore and click Next to continue.

Step 3: Now, click Scan and wait till the scanning process completes. The scan will take a few minutes, depending on the storage size and data type.

Step 4: After completion of the scanning process, preview the recoverable files and select the items you want to restore. Click the Save button to conclude the recovery process.

Important Things to Consider for Easy Data Recovery

Here are some additional tips that you can consider in order to enjoy easy and hassle-free data recovery from an iPhone after a factory reset:

Avoid Data Overwriting: Don’t save new files on your iPhone after reset until the data recovery is successfully done, as new data can overwrite the recoverable files and make recovery quite complex.

Don’t save new files on your iPhone after reset until the data recovery is successfully done, as new data can overwrite the recoverable files and make recovery quite complex. Don’t Install Untrusted software: Don’t use tools from unknown sources, as they may contain malware.

Don’t use tools from unknown sources, as they may contain malware. Never Perform Multiple Resets: Repeating the factory reset will reduce the chances of successful recovery.

Tips to Prevent Future Data Loss on iPhone

Data recovery on an iPhone is quite simple, but it is important to avoid such challenges. This includes:

Enable iCloud Backup: Launch the Settings app, go to Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Turn On to sync your iPhone with iCloud backups .

Launch the Settings app, go to > > > . Use Multiple Backup Sources: Along with iCloud backups, enable Google Drive or Dropbox on your iPhone for better security.

Along with iCloud backups, enable Google Drive or Dropbox on your iPhone for better security. Back Up WhatsApp Separately: Enable chat backups via Settings > Chats > Chat Backup in WhatsApp.

Conclusion

Data recovery on iPhone after factory reset may seem challenging, but the aforementioned iPhone data recovery methods can help you. You can check Apple’s built-in backup tools or use third-party iPhone data recovery software such as Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone to restore your lost files. Whether you restore from iCloud, iTunes, or perform a scan using recovery tools, there’s hope if you act quickly. Remember, it is very important to create regular backups on your iPhone, enable iCloud sync, etc., to have a hassle-free data recovery