Pensioners Urged To Register Online By February 2025

The Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning has announced that all pensioners and dependants receiving monthly pensions must register on the Pensioner Self-Registration Portal by February 28, 2025.

The portal, launched on December 5, 2024, is hosted on the eCitizen platform under the National Treasury’s Pensions Department services.

According to a public notice issued on January 14, 2025, the registration is mandatory for continued pension payments.

“ Following the launch, all pensioners and dependant’s in receipt of monthly pension administered by the Pensions Department are required to register themselves by 28th February, 2025 for continued remittance of their monthly pension,” the notice reads.

The directive applies to retired State Officers, Civil Servants, Teachers formerly employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Police, Prisons and National Youth Service officers, Military personnel, and dependants of deceased pensioners.

How to Register on Pensioner Self-Registration Portal

To complete the registration process, pensioners and dependants will need:

A valid email address.

A mobile phone number.

A KRA PIN.

An eCitizen account.

Required Documents

Applicants must upload scanned PDF copies of the following:

National ID (front and back). ATM card (front side only) for the bank or SACCO account receiving pension payments, with the name and account number clearly visible. Birth certificates for children. Death certificates for deceased pensioners. Tax exemption certificates for persons living with disabilities, if applicable.

The registration process can be completed at any time using a smartphone, desktop, or laptop from any location.

