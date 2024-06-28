Dealing with bubble gum stuck on clothing can be frustrating, but with the right approach, you can effectively remove it without damaging your garments. Whether it’s on denim, cotton, or delicate fabrics like wool or silk, following these steps on how to remove bubble gum from clothing.

The first step is to freeze the gum. Place the affected garment in a plastic bag, ensuring the gum is isolated. Seal the bag and place it in the freezer for about 30 minutes. Freezing the gum will harden it, making it easier to remove without spreading it further or damaging the fabric. After freezing, take the garment out of the freezer and inspect the gum. Use a dull knife, the edge of a credit card, or a spoon to gently scrape off the hardened gum. Be cautious not to dig into the fabric or pull too hard, as this can cause tearing or damage. Once most of the gum is removed, assess if there are any remnants left on the fabric. If so, apply a small amount of a solvent-based stain remover or a citrus-based cleaner directly onto the remaining gum. Let it sit for a few minutes to break down the gum’s adhesive properties. Using a soft-bristled toothbrush or a clean cloth, gently rub the area to loosen the gum residue. Avoid scrubbing too vigorously to prevent damaging the fabric. Rinse the area with cold water to wash away the loosened gum and cleaner residue. After treating the gum, launder the garment as usual according to the care instructions on the label. Use the appropriate detergent and wash cycle recommended for the fabric type. Inspect the garment before drying to ensure all gum residues are removed. After washing, air dry the garment to avoid setting any remaining gum residue with heat. Once dry, check the treated area for any leftover stains or gum traces. If needed, repeat the spot treatment process or consider professional cleaning for stubborn stains.

