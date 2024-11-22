Eyelash glue ensures false lashes stay in place, but removing it can be tricky without causing discomfort or damaging your natural lashes. Proper removal is crucial to avoid irritation or residue buildup. Here is how to remove eyelash glue.

Prepare Your Materials

Gather items like a cotton pad or cotton swab, makeup remover or oil-based cleanser, warm water, and a soft towel. Using gentle products ensures the process doesn’t irritate your eyes or skin. Wash Your Hands

Clean hands are essential to prevent introducing bacteria to your eyes. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before starting. Remove the False Lashes

Gently peel off the false lashes starting from the outer corner and working inward. If they feel stuck, avoid pulling them forcefully. Apply a small amount of makeup remover along the lash line to loosen the glue before trying again. Apply Makeup Remover or Oil

Dampen a cotton pad with an oil-based makeup remover, coconut oil, olive oil, or baby oil. Close your eyes and press the pad gently against your lash line for 15–30 seconds. This helps dissolve the glue for easier removal. Wipe Away the Glue

After letting the remover work, use a cotton swab or pad to gently wipe the lash line. Move in small, circular motions to lift off the glue. Be careful not to rub harshly, as the area around your eyes is sensitive. Rinse with Warm Water

Once the glue is removed, rinse your face with warm water to remove any leftover residue from the remover or oil. Use a gentle cleanser to clean the skin around your eyes. Check for Residue

Inspect your natural lashes and the surrounding skin for any remaining glue. If small pieces of glue persist, repeat the process by reapplying makeup remover or oil and wiping again. Moisturize Your Skin and Lashes

After removing the glue, apply a hydrating eye cream to the skin around your eyes. To care for your natural lashes, use a lash serum or a small amount of castor oil to keep them nourished. Clean and Store Your False Lashes

If you plan to reuse your false lashes, clean them by soaking them in a makeup remover solution and gently removing any glue with tweezers. Store them in their original case to maintain their shape. Avoid Harsh Products

Refrain from using alcohol-based removers or excessive force, as these can damage your lashes and irritate your skin. Opt for gentle, skin-safe products for the best results.

