Dealing with lint or fluff on clothes can be frustrating, especially when you want to wear your favorite outfit looking clean and fresh. Whether it’s from towels, blankets, or other fabrics, knowing how to remove fluff properly will help you maintain a neat appearance without spending too much time or effort. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to remove fluff from clothes.

One of the quickest ways to remove fluff from clothes is to use a lint roller. Simply roll the sticky surface of the lint roller over the fabric in short, quick strokes. The adhesive on the roller will pick up and lift off the fluff effectively. Pay attention to areas where fluff tends to accumulate, such as sleeves, collars, and pant legs. If you don’t have a lint roller, you can use sticky tape as an alternative. Wrap a piece of wide tape (such as packaging tape or duct tape) around your hand with the sticky side facing outward. Pat the tape gently onto the fabric, pressing it down to pick up the fluff. Replace the tape as needed until you’ve removed all visible fluff. For heavier fabrics like wool or fleece, a fabric brush or sweater stone can be effective tools. Brush the fabric gently in one direction using the fabric brush to lift off fluff and lint. Alternatively, rub the sweater stone lightly over the fabric surface in circular motions to remove pills and fluff. These tools are gentle on the fabric while effectively removing unwanted debris. If your clothes have significant pilling or stubborn fluff, consider using a lint shaver or fabric defuzzer. This electric device gently removes lint and pills by shaving them off the fabric surface. Move the lint shaver in small, circular motions over the affected areas to achieve a smoother appearance. Empty the lint trap frequently for optimal performance. To prevent future fluff buildup, wash your clothes inside out. This helps reduce friction during washing and drying, which can cause lint to cling to fabrics. Use a lint-free cloth or dryer sheet in the dryer to help capture lint before it settles back onto your clothes.

