Accidents with nail polish can easily leave unsightly stains on clothing, but with the right techniques, you can effectively remove these stains and restore your garments. Acting quickly is key to preventing the polish from setting, and using the right methods can make all the difference. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove nail polish from clothes.

Act Quickly

The sooner you address a nail polish stain, the better your chances of removing it. As soon as the spill occurs, blot the stain gently with a clean cloth or paper towel to absorb as much of the polish as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the polish further into the fabric.

Check Fabric Care Labels

Before you start treating the stain, check the care labels on your clothing. Some fabrics, especially delicate ones like silk or wool, require special handling. It’s crucial to follow any specific care instructions provided by the manufacturer to avoid damaging your garment.

Test the Cleaner

Nail polish remover contains acetone, which can be harsh on fabrics. Before applying it to the stain, test it on an inconspicuous area of the garment to ensure it doesn’t cause discoloration or damage. If you’re dealing with a delicate fabric or colored clothing, opt for a non-acetone remover or a different stain-fighting approach.

Use Nail Polish Remover (Acetone-Based)

For most fabrics, acetone-based nail polish remover is effective. Place a clean cloth or paper towel underneath the stained area to avoid spreading the polish. Dab a cotton ball or pad soaked in acetone onto the stain, working from the outside in. Gently blot and repeat until the stain lifts. Be cautious with acetone on synthetic fabrics, as it can cause damage.

Try Non-Acetone Removers

If acetone is too harsh for your fabric or if you’re dealing with a colored stain, try a non-acetone nail polish remover. Apply it in the same manner as acetone-based remover: blot the stain gently, working from the edges inward. Non-acetone removers are less likely to damage fabrics but may require more time to be effective.

Use Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol can be a gentler alternative for removing nail polish from clothes. Apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to a cotton ball or cloth and blot the stain. As with other methods, work from the outside in to avoid spreading the stain. Rinse the area with cold water after treatment.

Pre-Treat with Laundry Detergent

After treating the stain with nail polish remover or rubbing alcohol, pre-treat the area with a liquid laundry detergent. Apply a small amount directly to the stain and gently rub it in. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes before washing the garment according to the care label instructions.

Wash and Inspect

Wash the garment in the hottest water safe for the fabric, as indicated on the care label. Check the stained area before drying. If the stain persists, repeat the stain removal process before drying, as heat from the dryer can set the stain, making it more difficult to remove.

