Slime can be a fun and engaging activity for kids, but when it ends up on your clothes, it can be a real challenge to remove. Whether it’s homemade slime or store-bought, dealing with these sticky stains requires some patience and the right approach. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to remove slime from clothes and restore them to their original condition.

Act Quickly

The sooner you tackle a slime stain, the easier it will be to remove. Fresh slime stains are more manageable than dried ones, so try to address the problem as soon as possible.

Scrape Off Excess Slime

Before applying any cleaning solutions, gently scrape off as much of the slime as possible:

Use a blunt knife, spoon, or your fingernail to carefully lift away the excess slime from the fabric.

Be cautious not to push the slime further into the fibers.

Rinse with Cold Water

Rinsing the stained area with cold water can help to loosen the slime:

Hold the stained area under cold running water to flush out as much of the slime as possible.

Avoid using hot water, as it can set the stain.

Apply a Cleaning Solution

Depending on the type of slime and the fabric, you may use various cleaning solutions. Here are a few effective options:

Dish Soap and Vinegar: Mix a tablespoon of dish soap with a tablespoon of white vinegar and a cup of cold water. Apply the solution to the stained area using a cloth or sponge. Gently blot and scrub the stain, working from the outside in. Rinse with cold water and repeat if necessary.

Baking Soda and Vinegar Sprinkle baking soda over the slime stain. Spray or dab white vinegar over the baking soda to create a fizzing reaction. Let it sit for a few minutes, then gently scrub the area with a brush or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with cold water.

Rubbing Alcohol Dampen a cloth with rubbing alcohol and apply it to the slime stain. Gently blot and rub the area to lift the slime. Rinse with cold water and launder as usual.



Launder the Clothing

After treating the slime stain, launder the clothing according to the care label:

Wash the garment in the coldest water temperature recommended by the care instructions.

Check the stain before drying. If the slime stain persists, do not put the item in the dryer, as heat can set the stain. Instead, repeat the cleaning process.

Use a Stain Remover

If the stain remains after washing, try a commercial stain remover:

Apply the stain remover directly to the slime stain, following the product’s instructions.

Let it sit for the recommended amount of time.

Wash the garment again and check if the stain is gone.

Consult a Professional

For delicate fabrics or stubborn stains that don’t respond to home remedies, consider seeking professional cleaning services. Dry cleaners have specialized equipment and expertise to handle challenging stains without damaging your clothing.

