Press on nails are a convenient way to achieve a polished look without visiting a salon. However, removing them incorrectly can damage your natural nails and cause discomfort. Understanding how to remove press on nails properly helps you protect your nails while keeping them healthy and strong. With a gentle approach and the right steps, you can take them off without causing harm.

Start by soaking your hands in a bowl of warm, soapy water for about 10 to 15 minutes. This helps loosen the adhesive holding the press on nails in place.

The warm water softens the glue, making it easier to remove the nails without force.

Use comfortably warm water

Add a little soap for better results

Soak long enough to loosen the adhesive

Gently Lift the Edges

After soaking, use a wooden stick or cuticle pusher to gently lift the edges of the press on nails.

Work slowly around the edges rather than pulling them off in one go.

Start from the sides

Avoid forcing the nail off

Stop if you feel resistance

Use Oil or Nail Glue Remover

If the nails are still firmly attached, apply cuticle oil, olive oil, or a nail glue remover to help break down the adhesive.

Let it sit for a few minutes, then try lifting the nails again gently.

Apply oil around the edges

Allow time for it to soak in

Repeat if necessary

Remove Remaining Adhesive

Once the press on nails are off, you may notice leftover glue on your natural nails. Gently rub it off using a soft buffer or cloth.

Avoid scraping too hard, as this can damage the nail surface.

Use a gentle buffer

Do not over-file your nails

Be patient during this step

Clean and Moisturize Your Nails

After removal, wash your hands and apply cuticle oil or hand cream to restore moisture. This helps keep your nails and skin healthy.

Taking care of your nails after removal is just as important as the removal process itself.

Hydrate your nails and cuticles

Avoid immediate reapplication

Let your nails rest if needed

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