Scratches on sunglasses can be frustrating, especially when they affect your vision and reduce the overall appearance of your lenses. Whether caused by improper storage or everyday use, minor scratches are quite common. While deep scratches may be permanent, learning how to remove scratches from sunglasses can help improve clarity and extend the life of your eyewear. With the right techniques and a gentle approach, you can reduce the appearance of scratches effectively.

Before attempting to fix scratches, clean your sunglasses thoroughly. Dirt and dust can make scratches appear worse and may cause further damage during the process.

Use a microfiber cloth and a mild lens cleaner or soapy water to gently wipe the lenses.

Avoid using rough materials

Clean in a gentle circular motion

Dry with a soft, lint-free cloth

Use Toothpaste for Minor Scratches

Non-gel toothpaste can act as a mild abrasive to help reduce the appearance of small scratches.

Apply a small amount to the scratched area and gently rub it in using a soft cloth. After a few seconds, rinse and wipe clean.

Use plain white toothpaste only

Apply light pressure

Repeat if necessary

Try Baking Soda Paste

Another simple method is using baking soda mixed with water to form a paste. This can help smooth out minor surface scratches.

Apply the paste to the lens and rub gently, then rinse thoroughly.

Mix into a thick paste

Apply gently to avoid damage

Rinse completely after use

Use a Scratch Repair Product

There are specialized products designed to reduce scratches on lenses. These can be useful for slightly deeper marks.

Follow the instructions carefully to avoid damaging any protective coatings on your sunglasses.

Choose products made for lenses

Test on a small area first

Avoid overuse

Protect Your Sunglasses Moving Forward

After reducing the scratches, it’s important to prevent future damage. Proper care can help keep your sunglasses in good condition for longer.

Store them in a protective case and clean them regularly with suitable materials.

Always use a protective case

Avoid placing lenses face down

Clean with microfiber cloths only

Also Read: How to Remove Password from iPhone