Removing a tile floor can seem like a difficult task, but with the right tools and approach, it becomes manageable even for beginners. Whether you are renovating your home or replacing damaged tiles, knowing how to remove tile floor properly helps you avoid unnecessary damage and prepare the surface for new flooring. With patience and careful handling, you can complete the process safely and effectively.

Before starting, clear the room completely by removing furniture and any obstacles. This gives you enough space to work comfortably.

Gather the necessary tools such as a hammer, chisel, pry bar, and protective gear like gloves and safety glasses.

Remove all furniture and items

Wear protective gear

Keep tools within reach

Break the First Tile

To begin, you need to break one tile to create an entry point. Use a hammer and chisel to crack the tile, starting from the center.

Once the first tile is broken, it becomes easier to remove the surrounding tiles.

Strike the tile firmly but carefully

Start from the center

Remove loose pieces

Remove the Remaining Tiles

After creating an opening, use a chisel or pry bar to lift and remove the remaining tiles.

Work in small sections and continue until all tiles are removed from the floor.

Work gradually across the floor

Use controlled force

Be patient with stubborn tiles

Remove Adhesive or Mortar

Once the tiles are gone, you will likely have adhesive or mortar left on the surface. Use a scraper or chisel to remove it.

This step is important to create a smooth and even surface for new flooring.

Scrape off all remaining residue

Smooth out uneven areas

Take your time for better results

Clean and Prepare the Surface

After removing the tiles and adhesive, sweep and clean the floor thoroughly. Make sure the surface is dry and level before installing new flooring.

You can make repairs if needed to ensure a solid base.

Remove dust and debris

Check for damage

Ensure the surface is level and clean

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