Waterproof mascara is great for long-lasting wear, but it can be difficult to remove at the end of the day. If not removed properly, it can lead to irritation, lash breakage, or residue buildup. Understanding how to remove waterproof mascara helps you protect your eyelashes while keeping your eyes clean and healthy. With the right products and techniques, you can remove even stubborn mascara without causing damage.
-
Use an Oil-Based Makeup Remover
Waterproof mascara is designed to resist water, so an oil-based makeup remover works best to break it down.
Apply a small amount to a cotton pad and gently press it against your closed eyelid for a few seconds to loosen the mascara.
- Choose an oil-based remover
- Hold the pad in place briefly
- Avoid harsh rubbing
-
Try Coconut Oil or Baby Oil
If you prefer natural alternatives, coconut oil or baby oil can effectively dissolve waterproof mascara.
Apply a small amount to your fingertips or a cotton pad and gently massage it onto your lashes.
- Use a small amount of oil
- Be gentle around the eyes
- Wipe away excess carefully
-
Gently Wipe Away the Mascara
After loosening the mascara, gently wipe it away using a soft cotton pad or cloth.
Always wipe in a downward motion to avoid pulling on your lashes.
- Use soft materials only
- Avoid rubbing aggressively
- Repeat if needed
-
Cleanse Your Face After Removal
Once the mascara is removed, wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any leftover oil or residue.
This helps keep your skin clean and prevents clogged pores.
- Use a mild facial cleanser
- Rinse thoroughly
- Pat your face dry
-
Moisturize and Care for Your Lashes
After cleaning, apply a light moisturizer or a lash serum to keep your skin and lashes healthy.
This step helps prevent dryness and keeps your lashes strong.
- Use gentle eye creams or oils
- Avoid overloading the lashes
- Maintain a regular skincare routine
Also Read: How to Remove Paint on the Wall
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel