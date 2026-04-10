Waterproof mascara is great for long-lasting wear, but it can be difficult to remove at the end of the day. If not removed properly, it can lead to irritation, lash breakage, or residue buildup. Understanding how to remove waterproof mascara helps you protect your eyelashes while keeping your eyes clean and healthy. With the right products and techniques, you can remove even stubborn mascara without causing damage.

Waterproof mascara is designed to resist water, so an oil-based makeup remover works best to break it down.

Apply a small amount to a cotton pad and gently press it against your closed eyelid for a few seconds to loosen the mascara.

Choose an oil-based remover

Hold the pad in place briefly

Avoid harsh rubbing

Try Coconut Oil or Baby Oil

If you prefer natural alternatives, coconut oil or baby oil can effectively dissolve waterproof mascara.

Apply a small amount to your fingertips or a cotton pad and gently massage it onto your lashes.

Use a small amount of oil

Be gentle around the eyes

Wipe away excess carefully

Gently Wipe Away the Mascara

After loosening the mascara, gently wipe it away using a soft cotton pad or cloth.

Always wipe in a downward motion to avoid pulling on your lashes.

Use soft materials only

Avoid rubbing aggressively

Repeat if needed

Cleanse Your Face After Removal

Once the mascara is removed, wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any leftover oil or residue.

This helps keep your skin clean and prevents clogged pores.

Use a mild facial cleanser

Rinse thoroughly

Pat your face dry

Moisturize and Care for Your Lashes

After cleaning, apply a light moisturizer or a lash serum to keep your skin and lashes healthy.

This step helps prevent dryness and keeps your lashes strong.

Use gentle eye creams or oils

Avoid overloading the lashes

Maintain a regular skincare routine

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