Wax stains on clothes can happen easily, especially from candles or waxing products. The challenge with wax is that it hardens quickly and sticks to fabric, making it seem difficult to remove. However, learning how to remove wax from clothes can help you deal with the problem without damaging your garments. With the right technique and a bit of patience, you can restore your clothes to their original condition.

Before attempting to remove wax, allow it to cool and harden fully. Trying to clean it while soft will only spread the stain further.

You can speed up the process by placing the garment in the freezer for a short time.

Do not touch soft wax

Let it harden naturally or use cold

Avoid spreading the stain

Scrape Off the Excess Wax

Once the wax is hard, gently scrape off as much as possible using a blunt object like a spoon or dull knife.

Be careful not to damage the fabric while removing the hardened wax.

Use a gentle scraping motion

Remove only the top layer

Avoid tearing the fabric

Use Heat to Lift Remaining Wax

Place a paper towel or clean cloth over the stained area and apply heat using an iron on a low to medium setting.

The heat will melt the remaining wax, which will then transfer onto the paper or cloth.

Use low to medium heat

Do not place the iron directly on the fabric

Replace the paper as it absorbs wax

Treat Any Remaining Stain

After removing the wax, there may still be an oily residue. Apply a small amount of dish soap or laundry detergent to the area and gently rub it in.

Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Use grease-cutting soap

Apply gently to the fabric

Rinse thoroughly

Wash and Dry the Garment

Finally, wash the clothing as usual according to the care label instructions. This helps remove any remaining residue and refresh the fabric.

Check the stain before drying, as heat can set any leftover marks.

Follow washing instructions

Avoid drying if stain remains

Air dry for best results

Also Read: How to Remove Paint on the Wall