Renewing your National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership is essential to ensure continued access to healthcare services in Ghana. Whether you’re a new member or need to renew your existing membership, the process is straightforward and can be completed through various channels. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of renewing your NHIS membership, including the required documents and available renewal methods. By following these simple steps, you can maintain your health coverage and enjoy peace of mind knowing that you’re covered in case of medical emergencies. Let’s get started on how to renew NHIS.

Before you begin the NHIS renewal process, make sure you have the following documents ready:

NHIS membership card (if renewing an existing membership). Valid identification card (e.g., Ghana Card, voter ID, passport, or driver’s license). Proof of residency (e.g., utility bill or rental agreement).

ways to renew your NHIS membership

Online Renewal: Visit the official NHIS website and follow the instructions for online renewal. You may need to create an account or log in to your existing account to complete the process. Mobile Renewal: Dial the NHIS shortcode (*929#) on your mobile phone and follow the prompts to renew your membership. Make sure you have sufficient airtime balance to cover any associated fees. Visit NHIS District Office: You can also renew your membership in person by visiting the nearest NHIS district office. Bring along the required documents and fill out the renewal form provided by the staff.

Regardless of the renewal method you choose, you’ll need to provide certain information, including:

Your NHIS membership number (if renewing an existing membership).

Personal details such as name, date of birth, and contact information.

Any changes to your personal information or contact details should be updated during the renewal process.

Depending on your membership category and renewal method, you may need to pay renewal fees. The fees vary depending on factors such as age, income level, and membership type. Payment methods may include mobile money, bank transfer, or cash at the NHIS office.

Once you’ve completed the renewal process and paid any applicable fees, you’ll receive confirmation of your renewed NHIS membership. This may come in the form of a new membership card or a confirmation message via email or SMS.

After renewing your NHIS membership, remember to keep your membership card in a safe and easily accessible place. You’ll need to present it whenever you visit a healthcare facility or access NHIS-covered services.

