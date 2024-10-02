In today’s digital age, smartphones are essential tools that hold our personal information, communications, and memories. However, it’s not uncommon to find yourself locked out of your phone due to forgotten passwords or patterns. Resetting a locked phone can be a daunting task, but with the right guidance, it can be straightforward.

Before diving into the reset process, it’s crucial to understand that resetting your phone will erase all data, including apps, photos, and messages. Therefore, if possible, back up your data before proceeding. If you can’t access your phone at all, you may need to accept the loss of data. Here’s how to reset a locked phone.

For Android Phones

Begin by turning off your Android phone. If it’s locked, hold the power button until you see the power menu, then tap on “Power Off.” Depending on your device manufacturer, the method to enter recovery mode may vary slightly: For most devices, hold the Power + Volume Up buttons simultaneously until you see the logo.

+ buttons simultaneously until you see the logo. For Samsung devices, hold Power + Volume Up + Home (if applicable). Once in recovery mode, use the volume buttons to navigate through the menu and select “Wipe data/factory reset” by pressing the power button. Follow the prompts to confirm the reset. After the process is complete, select “Reboot system now” to restart your phone. Once your phone restarts, it will be in its factory state. Follow the on-screen instructions to set it up as new.

For iPhones

If you have access to a computer, connect your iPhone to it using a USB cable and open iTunes (or Finder on macOS Catalina and later). Depending on your iPhone model: For iPhone 8 and later: Quickly press and release the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Side button until you see the recovery mode screen.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the Volume Down and Side buttons together until you see the recovery mode screen.

For iPhone 6s and earlier: Press and hold the Home and Top (or Side) buttons together until you see the recovery mode screen. When prompted in iTunes, choose “Restore” to reset your iPhone. This will erase all content and settings. After the restoration process, your iPhone will restart. Follow the setup instructions to begin using your phone again.

