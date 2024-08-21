How To Rotate Screen On iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Rotating the screen on your iPhone can enhance your viewing experience, whether you’re watching videos, browsing the web, or using apps that benefit from landscape mode. While most apps and content on your iPhone will automatically adjust their orientation based on how you hold your device, there are times when you might need to manually manage the screen rotation settings. Here’s a straightforward guide how to rotate screen on iPhone effectively.

Check Orientation Lock

Before adjusting any settings, make sure that the Orientation Lock is not enabled. The Orientation Lock prevents the screen from rotating and can be easily toggled on or off. To check and adjust this setting:

On iPhone models with Face ID, swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to access the Control Center. On iPhone models with a Home button, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.

The Orientation Lock icon resembles a padlock with a circular arrow around it. If the icon is highlighted, the Orientation Lock is enabled.

Tap the Orientation Lock icon to disable it. When the icon is no longer highlighted, your screen will be able to rotate based on your device’s orientation.

Rotate Your iPhone

Once the Orientation Lock is disabled, you can simply rotate your iPhone to switch between portrait and landscape modes. The screen should automatically adjust to match the orientation you’ve chosen. Ensure that you are holding the device in a position where the orientation can naturally switch (e.g., hold the iPhone in landscape mode for landscape content).

Use Apps That Support Rotation

Keep in mind that not all apps support screen rotation. Apps that are designed primarily for portrait mode will not rotate to landscape, and vice versa. For example, the Home screen and some other built-in apps like Messages are usually fixed in portrait mode, while video playback and certain games might support landscape mode.

Restart Your iPhone

If your screen still does not rotate despite disabling the Orientation Lock, try restarting your iPhone. This can resolve temporary glitches that might be affecting screen rotation. To restart:

Press and hold the Side button and the Volume Up or Down button simultaneously until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone, then press and hold the Side button again to turn it back on.

Press and hold the Top (or Side) button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone, then press and hold the Top (or Side) button again to restart.

Update iOS

Ensure that your iPhone’s software is up-to-date, as software updates can fix bugs and improve performance, including issues related to screen rotation. To check for updates:

Go to the Home screen and tap on the Settings app.

Select General from the list of options.

Your iPhone will check for available updates. If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

Check for App-Specific Settings

Some apps have their own settings that control rotation. Check within the app’s settings menu to ensure that rotation is enabled if the app supports it.

