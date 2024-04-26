With the advancement of technology, scanning documents has become more accessible and convenient than ever before. Gone are the days of bulky scanners and complicated setups. Now, with just your iPhone, you can easily scan documents, receipts, photos, and more with a few simple steps. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the various methods of how to scan on iPhone, empowering you to digitize your documents with ease.

Using the Notes App Open the Notes app on your iPhone. If you don’t have it, download it from the App Store.

Create a new note or open an existing one where you want to insert the scanned document.

Tap the “+” button located above the keyboard and select “Scan Documents” from the menu.

Hold your iPhone over the document you want to scan, ensuring that it’s within the frame.

The camera will automatically detect the document and capture it. You can manually adjust the frame if needed.

Once the document is captured, you can add additional pages or tap “Save” to finalize the scan. Using the Files App Open the Files app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the location where you want to save the scanned document or create a new folder.

Tap the three dots (…) in the top-right corner and select “Scan Documents” from the menu.

Follow the same steps as outlined in the Notes app to capture and save the document. Using Third-Party Scanner Apps There are numerous third-party scanner apps available on the App Store, offering advanced features for document scanning.

Download and install a scanner app of your choice from the App Store.

Open the app and grant it the necessary permissions to access your camera.

Follow the app’s instructions to scan and save documents according to your preferences. Tips for Better Scanning Results Ensure good lighting: Scan documents in a well-lit area to avoid shadows and improve clarity.

Keep the camera steady: Hold your iPhone steady while scanning to prevent blurriness.

Use the built-in editing tools: After scanning, you can use the built-in editing tools to adjust the document’s alignment, contrast, and brightness if needed.

Experiment with different apps: Explore various scanning apps to find one that suits your needs and preferences.

