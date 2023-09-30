How to See Reposts on TikTok: A User Guide

TikTok, the popular short-video platform, allows users to repost or “duet” with other creators’ content, adding their unique spin to videos. If you’re curious about how to see reposts or duets on TikTok, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you how to see reposts on TikTok.

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Begin by launching the TikTok app on your mobile device. Ensure you are logged in to your TikTok account.

Step 2: Search for the Original Video

To see reposts or duets, you first need to locate the original video that someone has interacted with. You can do this by searching for the specific video or by scrolling through your “For You” feed.

Step 3: Identify the Duet Icon

When you find the original video, look for a small icon on the right side of the screen that resembles two video rectangles, one overlapping the other. This icon indicates that the video has been “dueted” or reposted by other users.

Step 4: Tap on the Duet Icon

Tap the duet icon to view the reposts and duets related to the original video.

Step 5: Explore Reposts and Duets

Upon tapping the duet icon, you’ll be taken to a page where you can see all the reposts and duets associated with the original video.

These may include videos where users have reacted to, imitated, or added their own content alongside the original video.

Step 6: Scroll Through the List

Scroll through the list of reposts and duets to explore the various ways users have engaged with the original video. You can tap on individual duets to view them in more detail.

Step 7: Engage with Duets

If you want to interact with a duet, you can like, comment, or share it, just like you would with any other TikTok video.

Step 8: Return to the Original Video

To go back to the original video, simply tap the “Back” or “X” button, usually located in the top-left or top-right corner of the screen.

Step 9: Keep Exploring

You can continue to explore duets and reposts on TikTok by finding original videos and checking if they have associated duets or reposts.

That’s It!

You’ve now learned how to see reposts and duets on TikTok. This feature allows you to discover creative and engaging content that builds upon or reacts to the original videos, adding a layer of interactivity and community engagement to the TikTok experience.

