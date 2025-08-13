Sharing your screen on Zoom allows other participants to see what is on your device in real time. This is useful for presentations, training, demonstrations, or collaborative work. Knowing how to do it properly helps ensure smooth communication and avoids unnecessary delays during meetings. Here is how to share screen on Zoom.

Open or Join a Zoom Meeting

Start by launching the Zoom application on your computer or mobile device. Sign in to your account and either host a meeting or join an existing one. Make sure you have a stable internet connection for the best experience. Locate the Share Screen Button

Once you are in the meeting, look for the “Share Screen” button. On a computer, it is usually located at the bottom center of the Zoom toolbar. On a mobile device, you may need to tap the screen to make the menu appear and then select “Share.” Choose What to Share

After clicking the “Share Screen” button, Zoom will display different sharing options. You can share your entire desktop, a specific application window, or a browser tab. Select the option that contains the content you want others to see. Enable Sound if Needed

If your presentation includes audio or video, check the box that says “Share sound” before confirming your choice. This ensures that participants hear any audio coming from your device. Start the Screen Share

Click the “Share” button after selecting your preferred option. Your screen or selected window will now be visible to all participants. You can still speak and interact while sharing. Use the Screen Share Toolbar

While sharing, you will see a small toolbar that allows you to pause sharing, annotate, or stop sharing. The annotation tool lets you highlight or draw on the shared screen for emphasis. Stop Sharing When Finished

When you are done, click the red “Stop Share” button on the toolbar. This will return the meeting view to normal and stop others from seeing your screen.

Also Read: How To Set Time In A Digital Watch