Debit orders can be a convenient way to manage recurring payments, but there may come a time when you need to stop one. If you are a Capitec Bank customer, you can follow these steps on how to stop a Debit Order with Capitec Bank.

Step-by-Step Guide to Stopping a Debit Order with Capitec Bank

Review Your Account Statements

Begin by reviewing your account statements to identify the specific debit order you want to stop. Note the details of the transaction, such as the company’s name, amount, and the date it is usually debited.

Contact the Service Provider

Before you approach Capitec Bank, contact the service provider (the company initiating the debit order). Inform them of your intention to cancel the debit order and request a confirmation of the cancellation. This step is important to avoid future disputes and to ensure the company acknowledges your request.

Visit a Capitec Bank Branch

Go to the nearest Capitec Bank branch. Ensure you bring your identification documents (ID or passport) and any relevant account information. At the branch, request to speak with a consultant about stopping a debit order.

Use Capitec Bank’s Mobile App

If you prefer not to visit a branch, you can use Capitec Bank’s mobile banking app to stop the debit order. Here’s how: Log in to the Capitec Bank app using your credentials. Navigate to the “Transact” section. Select “Debit Orders.” Find the debit order you want to stop and select it. Follow the prompts to dispute and stop the debit order.



Confirm the Dispute

Whether you’re at a branch or using the app, you’ll need to confirm your request to dispute and stop the debit order. Make sure to get a confirmation that the debit order has been stopped.

Follow Up

After a few days, check your account to ensure the debit order has indeed been stopped. Monitor your account around the time the debit order usually goes off to confirm it has been successfully cancelled.

Keep Records

Keep records of all communications with the service provider and Capitec Bank regarding the stopping of the debit order. This includes emails, confirmation messages, and any other documentation that can serve as proof of your request.

Additional Tips

Ensure you take action well in advance of the next debit order date to avoid it being processed while your request is still pending.

Regularly review your bank statements to ensure no unauthorized debit orders are processed.

Familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations regarding debit orders in South Africa to understand your rights and responsibilities.

