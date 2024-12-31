Green peas are versatile, nutritious, and easy to prepare. Whether you use fresh, frozen, or dried peas, they can be cooked quickly while retaining their vibrant flavor and nutrients. Here is how to cook green peas.
Ingredients
- 1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)
- Water
- Salt to taste
- Butter or olive oil (optional)
- Herbs or spices (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the Peas
- If using fresh peas, remove them from the pods and rinse thoroughly.
- For frozen peas, no need to thaw—simply rinse lightly under cold water.
- Boil Water
- Bring a pot of water to a gentle boil. Add a pinch of salt for flavor.
- Cook the Peas
- Add the peas to the boiling water.
- Cook for 2–3 minutes if using fresh or frozen peas. They should turn bright green and tender.
- Drain and Season
- Drain the peas immediately to prevent overcooking.
- Toss them with butter, olive oil, or your favorite seasoning.
- Serve hot as a side dish or use in salads, soups, or rice dishes.
