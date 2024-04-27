Call forwarding is a useful feature that allows you to redirect incoming calls to another phone number, ensuring you never miss important communications. However, there are times when you may need to disable call forwarding temporarily or permanently. In this guide, we’ll explore the various methods how to stop call forwarding on different devices and networks, empowering you to take control of your call routing preferences.

Using Your Phone Settings: a. Android Devices: – Open the Phone app on your Android device. – Tap the three-dot menu icon or navigate to Settings. – Select Call settings or Call forwarding. – Locate the Call forwarding option and tap it. – Choose the type of call forwarding you want to disable (e.g., Always forward, Forward when busy, Forward when unanswered). – Tap Disable or Turn off to stop call forwarding.

iPhone Devices: – Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. – Scroll down and select Phone. – Tap Call Forwarding. – Toggle the switch to turn off call forwarding.

Dialing Deactivation Codes Each carrier has specific deactivation codes that you can dial to disable call forwarding.

For example, on most networks in the United States, dialing *73 will deactivate call forwarding.

Consult your carrier’s documentation or website for the correct deactivation code. Contacting Your Carrier If you’re unable to disable call forwarding using your phone settings or dialing codes, contact your carrier’s customer support.

Customer service representatives can assist you in disabling call forwarding and troubleshoot any issues you may encounter. Using Online Account Management Some carriers allow you to manage call forwarding settings through your online account or mobile app.

Log in to your carrier’s website or app, navigate to the call forwarding settings, and disable the feature as needed. Checking for Conditional Call Forwarding Conditional call forwarding settings may automatically redirect calls based on specific conditions, such as when your phone is busy or unanswered.

Review your phone settings to ensure that all conditional call forwarding options are disabled.

