    TECHNOLOGY

    Microsoft To Shut Africa Development Centre in Nigeria

    Linda Amiani
    Microsoft
    A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

    Microsoft is closing down its Africa Development Centre in the continent’s most populous nation Nigeria, which will lead to job losses, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

    The centre, based in the commercial capital Lagos was opened in 2022 as part of Microsoft’s push to deliver high-end engineering and innovation solutions for the company.

    The company said it would, however, continue to operate in Nigeria, continuing to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas.

    “Microsoft has decided to close the Africa Development Centre in Nigeria, and as a result some of our employees based in Nigeria will be impacted,” the Microsoft spokesperson said.

    “Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business.”

    It was not immediately clear how many people would be impacted.

    In December 2022, Microsoft President Brad Smith said Africa represented a burgeoning talent pool in contrast to declining population growth elsewhere. Microsoft at that time had more than 200 engineers in Lagos and more than 500 in Nairobi, Kenya.

    By Agencies.

