Box braids are a versatile and stylish choice for school hairstyles. They not only look trendy but also provide practicality for busy school days. Here’s a guide on how to style box braids for school.

Step-by-Step Guide to Styling Box Braids for School

Start with Clean Braids

Ensure your box braids are clean and well-maintained before styling. Wash them gently with a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to keep them fresh and manageable.

Simple Half-Up Half-Down

One easy and stylish option is the half-up half-down hairstyle. Gather the top half of your box braids, leaving some loose to frame your face. Secure the top section with a hair tie or decorative hair clip. This style keeps hair out of your face while adding a touch of elegance.

Low Ponytail or Bun

For a sleek and tidy look, gather all your box braids into a low ponytail or bun at the nape of your neck. Use a hair tie or scrunchie that matches your school uniform or personal style. This hairstyle keeps your hair neat and prevents distraction during classes.

Side Part with Accessories

Create a side part in your box braids for a sophisticated and polished appearance. You can add small hair accessories like beads, cuffs, or ribbons along the parting to personalize your look. This style is simple yet effective for a school day.

Braided Crown or Halo

For a more intricate style, create a braided crown or halo with your box braids. Start by parting your hair down the center, then French braid each section towards the back of your head. Secure the ends with bobby pins or small hair ties to form a crown-like shape. This style is elegant and keeps your hair secure throughout the day.

High Ponytail

A high ponytail is a classic and practical hairstyle for school. Gather all your box braids high on the crown of your head and secure them with a hair tie. You can wrap a small section of braids around the base of the ponytail to conceal the hair tie for a polished finish.

Space Buns

For a fun and youthful look, create space buns with your box braids. Divide your hair into two sections and twist each section into a bun on either side of your head. Secure them with hair ties or bobby pins. This playful style adds personality to your school day ensemble.

Protective Night Routine

At night, protect your box braids by covering them with a satin or silk scarf or using a satin pillowcase. This prevents friction and keeps your braids looking fresh for longer, reducing the need for frequent restyling.

