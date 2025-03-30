How To Treat Smelly Discharge After An Abortion

After an abortion, the body goes through a recovery process, and some vaginal discharge is normal. However, if the discharge has a foul odor, it may be a sign of an infection that requires attention. While some mild cases can be managed at home, persistent or worsening symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor. Here’s how to treat smelly discharge after abortion.

Identify the Possible Causes

Smelly discharge can result from several factors, including:

Infection – Bacterial infections, such as bacterial vaginosis (BV) or a retained infection from the procedure, can cause foul-smelling discharge.

– Bacterial infections, such as bacterial vaginosis (BV) or a retained infection from the procedure, can cause foul-smelling discharge. Retained tissue – If pregnancy tissue remains in the uterus, it can lead to an infection.

– If pregnancy tissue remains in the uterus, it can lead to an infection. Hormonal changes – Fluctuations in hormones after an abortion can temporarily alter vaginal pH, causing an unusual odor.

If the discharge is accompanied by fever, severe pain, or heavy bleeding, seek medical attention immediately.

Maintain Proper Hygiene

Keeping the vaginal area clean can help reduce the risk of infections.

Wash with warm water and mild soap , avoiding scented products that may disrupt the vaginal pH.

, avoiding scented products that may disrupt the vaginal pH. Wear breathable cotton underwear to allow airflow and reduce moisture buildup.

to allow airflow and reduce moisture buildup. Change sanitary pads regularly if there is still light bleeding.

if there is still light bleeding. Avoid douching, as it can worsen infections by disturbing natural bacteria.

Use Natural Remedies

Some home remedies may help with mild odor and discomfort:

Probiotics

Eating yogurt with live cultures or taking probiotic supplements can restore healthy vaginal bacteria.

or taking can restore healthy vaginal bacteria. Probiotics help balance vaginal pH and prevent infections like bacterial vaginosis.

Apple Cider Vinegar Soak

Add 1-2 cups of apple cider vinegar to warm bathwater and soak for 15-20 minutes.

to warm bathwater and soak for 15-20 minutes. Its antibacterial properties may help reduce odor and infection.

Garlic and Honey

Both have natural antibacterial properties that may help fight infections.

Eating raw garlic or drinking warm water with honey can support the immune system.

Stay Hydrated and Eat a Healthy Diet

Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins.

to help flush out toxins. Eat foods rich in vitamin C (oranges, lemons, and bell peppers) to boost immunity.

(oranges, lemons, and bell peppers) to boost immunity. Reduce sugar and processed foods, as they can promote bacterial growth.

Avoid Sexual Activity Until Fully Healed

Engaging in sex too soon after an abortion can introduce bacteria into the vagina, leading to infections.

after an abortion can introduce bacteria into the vagina, leading to infections. Wait until your doctor advises it’s safe to resume sexual activity.

it’s safe to resume sexual activity. Always use protection to prevent reinfection or pregnancy.

When to See a Doctor

Seek medical attention if:

The smelly discharge is green, gray, or yellow .

. There is severe pelvic pain or cramping.

or cramping. You experience fever, chills, or nausea .

. Bleeding is heavy or prolonged beyond two weeks.

Also Read: How To Thicken Curry