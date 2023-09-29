How to Turn Off Profile Views on TikTok: A Privacy Guide

TikTok is a platform where you can express yourself and connect with others, but you may want to keep certain aspects of your profile private. If you’re wondering how to hide your profile views on TikTok, this step-by-step guide will show you how to turn off profile views on TikTok.

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Start by opening the TikTok app on your mobile device and making sure you’re logged in to your TikTok account.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your TikTok profile.

Step 3: Tap on the Three Dots

You’ll see three dots (an ellipsis) in the upper-right corner of your profile page. Tap on these dots to access your profile settings.

Step 4: Go to Privacy and Safety Settings

Scroll down the menu until you find “Privacy and Safety.” Tap on this option to access your privacy settings.

Step 5: Find ‘Who Can View My Profile

Under the “Account” section, you’ll see an option that says “Who Can View My Profile.”

Tap on this option.

Step 6: Choose Your Privacy Setting

You’ll be presented with three privacy options:

Everyone : This setting allows anyone on TikTok to view your profile and see your videos.

: This setting allows anyone on TikTok to view your profile and see your videos. Friends : Only your approved followers will be able to view your profile and content.

: Only your approved followers will be able to view your profile and content. Off: Selecting this option will make your profile and videos completely private, meaning no one can view them.

Step 7: Save Your Changes

Choose the privacy setting that suits your preferences. If you want to turn off profile views completely, select “Off.” After making your choice, make sure to save your changes.

Step 8: Confirm Your Decision

TikTok will ask you to confirm your choice. Confirm by tapping “Confirm.”

Profile Views Turned Off!

Congratulations! You’ve successfully turned off profile views on TikTok, and your profile is now set to your preferred privacy level. Remember that you can adjust these settings at any time if you change your mind.

By following these steps, you can have better control over who can view your TikTok profile, ensuring your privacy and security on the platform.

Note: Keep in mind that making your profile completely private (turning off profile views) means that only your approved followers can interact with your content, and others won’t be able to see your videos or profile details.

