How To Uninstall Apps On Windows 10: A Step-By-Step Guide

Uninstalling apps on Windows 10 is a straightforward process, but knowing the different methods can help you manage your system more efficiently. Whether you’re freeing up space, removing unwanted software, or just tidying up your system, this guide will walk you through the various ways ON how to uninstall apps on windows 10.

Using the Start Menu

Click the Start button or press the Windows key on your keyboard. Scroll through the list of installed apps or use the search bar to find the application you wish to uninstall. Hover over the app’s icon and right-click to open a context menu. Choose the Uninstall option from the menu. This will take you to the Settings app where you can proceed with the uninstallation. A dialog box may appear asking for confirmation. Click Uninstall again to remove the app from your system.

Using the Settings App

Click on the Start button and select the Settings gear icon, or press Windows + I to open the Settings app. In the Settings window, click on Apps to open the Apps & features settings. Scroll through the list of installed apps or use the search bar to locate the app you want to uninstall. Click on the app to reveal additional options. the Uninstall button. You may need to confirm your choice or follow additional prompts to complete the process.

Using Control Panel

Type Control Panel in the search bar next to the Start menu and select it from the search results. Click on Programs, and then select Programs and Features. Find the app you want to uninstall from the list of installed programs. Click on the app to highlight it, then click the Uninstall button located above the list. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation.

Using PowerShell

Right-click the Start button and select Windows PowerShell (Admin) from the context menu to open it with administrative privileges. Type Get-AppxPackage and press Enter to list all installed apps. To find a specific app, you can use Get-AppxPackage | Select Name, PackageFullName to narrow down the results. Once you’ve identified the app, use the command Remove-AppxPackage <PackageFullName>, replacing <PackageFullName> with the actual package name of the app you want to remove.

Tips

Some pre-installed system apps cannot be removed using conventional methods. For these, you might need to use PowerShell or third-party tools, but be cautious as removing essential system apps can affect system stability.

For stubborn apps or those that don’t uninstall cleanly, consider using third-party uninstaller tools like Revo Uninstaller. These tools can remove leftover files and registry entries associated with the app.

