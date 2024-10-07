How To Unmute WhatsApp Status: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp Status allows users to share photos, videos, and text updates with their contacts for 24 hours. However, sometimes you might accidentally mute someone’s status updates, missing out on their content. Fortunately, unmuting WhatsApp Status is a simple process. Here is how to unmute WhatsApp status.

Open WhatsApp

Begin by launching the WhatsApp application on your smartphone. Ensure you’re using the latest version of the app for the best functionality.

Go to the Status Tab

Once you’re in WhatsApp, navigate to the “Status” tab. On Android, this is typically located at the top of the screen. For iOS users, it’s found at the bottom. This is where you can view all the status updates from your contacts.

Find Muted Statuses

In the Status section, scroll down to find the “Muted Updates” list. This area displays all the contacts whose status updates you’ve muted. Look for the contact whose updates you want to unmute.

Unmute the Status

To unmute a contact’s status, tap and hold on their name. A menu will appear with various options. Select “Unmute” from the list. This action will restore their status updates to your feed, allowing you to see their content once again.

Verify the Change

After unmuting, check the Status tab to ensure that the contact’s updates are now visible. You should see their latest status updates appear alongside other statuses from your contacts.

Manage Other Muted Statuses

If you’ve muted multiple contacts, repeat the previous steps for any others you want to unmute. You can manage your muted statuses to tailor your viewing experience based on your preferences.

Also Read: How To Style Short Braids