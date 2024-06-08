Updating your banking details on IntelliMali is a crucial step to ensure that your funds are accurately deposited into your account. Whether you’ve changed banks or need to correct existing information, IntelliMali offers a straightforward process for updating your banking details. This guide will walk you through each step on how to update banking details on IntelliMali.

Prepare Your Information Before you start the update process, gather all the necessary information: Your new bank account number.

The bank’s name and branch code.

Your identification document (ID or passport) for verification purposes. Log In to Your IntelliMali Account Open your web browser and go to the IntelliMali website.

Click on the “Login” button and enter your username and password.

If you have forgotten your login details, use the “Forgot Password” feature to reset your password. Navigate to the Banking Details Section Once logged in, locate the “Account Settings” or “Profile” section.

Look for the “Banking Details” or “Payment Information” option within the menu. Enter Your New Banking Information Click on the “Update Banking Details” button.

Carefully enter your new bank account number, bank name, and branch code.

Double-check the information for accuracy to avoid any delays in fund transfers. Upload Supporting Documents IntelliMali may require proof of your new banking details for verification.

Prepare a scanned copy or a clear photo of your bank statement or a letter from your bank showing your new account details.

Upload the document using the provided upload feature. Verify Your Identity To ensure security, you may need to verify your identity.

Upload a copy of your ID or passport as required.

Follow any additional steps for verification that IntelliMali may prompt you to complete. Submit Your Update Request After entering all the necessary information and uploading the required documents, review your entries to ensure everything is correct.

Click the “Submit” or “Update” button to send your request to IntelliMali. Confirmation and Processing IntelliMali will process your update request. This may take a few days.

You will receive a confirmation email or notification once your banking details have been successfully updated. Check Your Updated Details Log back into your IntelliMali account after a few days to confirm that your new banking details have been updated.

Go to the “Banking Details” section to verify that the information is correct. Contact Support If Necessary If you encounter any issues or if your banking details are not updated within the expected timeframe, contact IntelliMali support.

Use the contact information provided on the IntelliMali website or your account portal to reach out for assistance.

