LinkedIn is an essential platform for professionals to showcase their skills and connect with potential employers. Uploading your CV to LinkedIn can increase your visibility and make it easier for recruiters to access your qualifications. This guide explains how to upload your CV on LinkedIn using the platform’s different features.

Log in to Your LinkedIn Account

Begin by logging into your LinkedIn profile using your email and password. Ensure you are using the desktop version or the LinkedIn app with the latest updates for all features. Navigate to Your Profile

Once logged in, click on your profile picture or your name at the top of the homepage. This will take you to your profile, where you can manage and update your details. Locate the ‘Featured’ Section

Scroll down your profile until you find the ‘Featured’ section. If this section isn’t visible, you can add it by clicking the “Add Profile Section” button, selecting “Recommended,” and choosing “Add Featured.” Add Your CV to the Featured Section Click the “+” icon in the ‘Featured’ section.

Select “Media” from the dropdown menu.

Upload your CV file from your computer or mobile device. Ensure your CV is in a widely supported format like PDF or DOCX.

Add a title and description to your CV to highlight its content. Click “Save” to finalize the upload. Attach Your CV When Applying for Jobs

If you are applying for jobs through LinkedIn: Visit the job posting you’re interested in.

Click the “Easy Apply” button if available.

Upload your CV in the application form. LinkedIn allows you to use previously uploaded CVs or add a new one during the application process. Update the Settings for Your Uploaded CV

After uploading, ensure your CV is visible to the audience you prefer. You can choose to share it publicly or limit its visibility to your network. Adjust this setting by clicking the pencil icon in the ‘Featured’ section and reviewing the sharing preferences. Regularly Update Your CV

To keep your profile competitive, ensure your CV reflects your latest skills, experiences, and achievements. If needed, replace the old CV by uploading a new version following the same steps.

Also Read: How To Unhide All Rows In Excel