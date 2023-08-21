Raw diamonds, also known as uncut or rough diamonds, possess a captivating allure due to their natural and unprocessed state. Recognizing these precious gems requires a keen eye and some knowledge.
Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to identify a raw diamond:
-
Crystal Structure
Raw diamonds typically exhibit an octahedral crystal structure, characterized by eight triangular faces. This distinctive structure contributes to their unique optical properties.
-
Surface Texture
Raw diamonds often have a rough and textured surface, resembling a pebble or rock. This texture is a result of their natural formation process.
-
Luster
Raw diamonds display a glassy or adamantine luster. When held under light, they exhibit a brilliant shine that sets them apart from surrounding rocks.
-
Color
Raw diamonds can come in various colors, ranging from colorless to shades of yellow, brown, and even rare hues like blue and green. However, colorless or near-colorless raw diamonds are highly sought after.
-
Transparency
Raw diamonds may appear translucent to opaque due to the presence of internal and external inclusions. Inclusions are often natural minerals or imperfections that give each diamond a unique identity.
-
Inclusions
The presence of visible inclusions, known as “inclusions within,” is common in raw diamonds. These inclusions are often surface-reaching or found deep within the diamond.
-
Refraction
Raw diamonds exhibit strong refraction, which causes light to bend and reflect within the diamond’s interior.
Also Read: How To Register A Company In Kenya: A Step-By-Step Guide
This contributes to their remarkable sparkle.
-
Hardness
Diamonds are the hardest natural material, ranking 10 on the Mohs scale. A simple hardness test can be conducted using a piece of corundum (hardness of 9) to scratch the surface of the diamond. If the diamond scratches the corundum, it is likely a genuine diamond.
-
Weight
Raw diamonds are usually sold by weight in carats. A digital scale can be used to measure the weight of the diamond, providing valuable information for identification.
-
Density
Diamonds have a relatively high density compared to most other minerals. You can test this by using water displacement to measure the diamond’s volume and calculate its density.
-
Fluorescence
Exposing a raw diamond to ultraviolet (UV) light can reveal its fluorescence. Most diamonds emit a blue fluorescence under UV light.
-
Professional Evaluation
For an accurate identification, it’s recommended to seek the expertise of a gemologist or a certified appraiser. These professionals have the tools and knowledge to assess the authenticity and quality of a raw diamond. That is how to identify a raw diamond.
Remember
- Identifying raw diamonds requires training and experience.
- Be cautious of potential imitations or synthetic diamonds, which may closely resemble raw diamonds.
- If you’re considering purchasing a raw diamond, ensure you buy from reputable sources and request certification if available.
Identifying raw diamonds is a blend of science, observation, and appreciation for the wonders of nature. Whether you’re a gem enthusiast or considering purchasing a raw diamond, developing a discerning eye will enhance your understanding of these exquisite gems.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874