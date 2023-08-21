Raw diamonds, also known as uncut or rough diamonds, possess a captivating allure due to their natural and unprocessed state. Recognizing these precious gems requires a keen eye and some knowledge.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to identify a raw diamond:

Raw diamonds typically exhibit an octahedral crystal structure, characterized by eight triangular faces. This distinctive structure contributes to their unique optical properties.

Surface Texture

Raw diamonds often have a rough and textured surface, resembling a pebble or rock. This texture is a result of their natural formation process.

Luster

Raw diamonds display a glassy or adamantine luster. When held under light, they exhibit a brilliant shine that sets them apart from surrounding rocks.

Color

Raw diamonds can come in various colors, ranging from colorless to shades of yellow, brown, and even rare hues like blue and green. However, colorless or near-colorless raw diamonds are highly sought after.

Transparency

Raw diamonds may appear translucent to opaque due to the presence of internal and external inclusions. Inclusions are often natural minerals or imperfections that give each diamond a unique identity.

Inclusions

The presence of visible inclusions, known as “inclusions within,” is common in raw diamonds. These inclusions are often surface-reaching or found deep within the diamond.

Refraction

Raw diamonds exhibit strong refraction, which causes light to bend and reflect within the diamond’s interior.

Also Read: How To Register A Company In Kenya: A Step-By-Step Guide

This contributes to their remarkable sparkle.

Hardness

Diamonds are the hardest natural material, ranking 10 on the Mohs scale. A simple hardness test can be conducted using a piece of corundum (hardness of 9) to scratch the surface of the diamond. If the diamond scratches the corundum, it is likely a genuine diamond.

Weight

Raw diamonds are usually sold by weight in carats. A digital scale can be used to measure the weight of the diamond, providing valuable information for identification.

Density

Diamonds have a relatively high density compared to most other minerals. You can test this by using water displacement to measure the diamond’s volume and calculate its density.

Fluorescence

Exposing a raw diamond to ultraviolet (UV) light can reveal its fluorescence. Most diamonds emit a blue fluorescence under UV light.

Professional Evaluation

For an accurate identification, it’s recommended to seek the expertise of a gemologist or a certified appraiser. These professionals have the tools and knowledge to assess the authenticity and quality of a raw diamond. That is how to identify a raw diamond.

Remember

Identifying raw diamonds requires training and experience.

Be cautious of potential imitations or synthetic diamonds, which may closely resemble raw diamonds.

If you’re considering purchasing a raw diamond, ensure you buy from reputable sources and request certification if available.

Identifying raw diamonds is a blend of science, observation, and appreciation for the wonders of nature. Whether you’re a gem enthusiast or considering purchasing a raw diamond, developing a discerning eye will enhance your understanding of these exquisite gems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...