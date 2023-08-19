How To Register A Company In Kenya: A Step-By-Step Guide

Registering a company in Kenya is a straightforward process that involves several steps. Whether you’re starting a new business or formalizing an existing venture, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to register a company in Kenya:

Step 1: Choose a Business Name

Select a unique and suitable name for your company. Ensure that the name is not already in use by searching the business name database provided by the Kenya Business Registration Service (BRS).

Step 2: Reserve the Business Name

To secure your chosen business name, you need to reserve it. Submit an application for name reservation through the eCitizen platform or physically at the Huduma Centre. The name will be reserved for 30 days, during which you can proceed with the registration process.

Step 3: Prepare the Required Documents

Gather the necessary documents for company registration, including:

Duly completed BN/2 form (Application for Registration of a Company)

Memorandum and Articles of Association (MAA)

Copies of national identification cards or passports of directors and shareholders

Signed and stamped statement of nominal capital (if applicable)

Consent to act as a director and a statement of non-disqualification (Form CR12) for each director

Registration fee payment receipt

Step 4: Prepare the Memorandum and Articles of Association (MAA)

Draft the MAA, which outlines the company’s objectives, rules, and regulations.

You can use templates provided by the BRS, customize a template to fit your company’s needs, or seek legal assistance for drafting.

Step 5: Submit the Application

Submit the completed BN/2 form, MAA, and all required documents to the Companies Registry through the eCitizen platform or at the Huduma Centre. Pay the required registration fee online and obtain a payment receipt.

Step 6: Await Approval and Certificate Issuance

Once your application is submitted, it will be reviewed by the Companies Registry. If everything is in order, you will receive a certificate of incorporation, indicating that your company is now officially registered.

Step 7: Obtain Necessary Permits and Licenses

Depending on the nature of your business, you may need to obtain additional permits or licenses from relevant government agencies. Research the specific requirements for your industry and ensure compliance.

Step 8: Apply for Tax Compliance

Register your company for tax purposes with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Obtain a Personal Identification Number (PIN) and ensure that your company is compliant with tax regulations.

Step 9: Open a Business Bank Account

Set up a business bank account with a reputable financial institution. This account will be used for financial transactions related to your company’s operations.

Step 10: Register for Statutory Deductions

If you plan to have employees, register for statutory deductions like National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Step 11: Commence Business Operations

With all the necessary documentation and approvals in place, you’re now ready to start operating your business in Kenya.

Tips

Consider seeking legal advice or consulting a business registration expert to ensure that you follow all legal requirements.

Double-check the accuracy of the information provided in the application to avoid delays or complications.

Keep copies of all submitted documents and certificates for your records.

By following these steps, you can successfully register your company in Kenya and embark on your entrepreneurial journey. Remember that the registration process may vary based on the type of company you’re forming and the specific requirements of your business.

