How to Write a Paper in MLA Format

The steps to writing a paper in MLA format are not difficult. Then you can move on to writing the content of your paper without worry. This step-by-step guide will give you all the MLA formatting you need to know to write your college paper or research paper.
Understanding MLA Format Basics
Before diving into the details, let’s cover the fundamental aspects of MLA format:
- MLA stands for Modern Language Association
- It’s commonly used in humanities subjects
- The current version is MLA 9th edition
- Key features include double-spacing and 1-inch margins
- It uses a specific header format and in-text citations
These facts will give you some feel for how MLA works.
Setting Up Your Document
It’s important to make sure that the settings for your document are correct, such as in this example from Microsoft Word:
- Open a new document
- Go to “Layout” and set margins to 1 inch on all sides
- Select “Home” and change the font to Times New Roman, size 12
- Set line spacing to double by clicking the line spacing button
- Create a header with your last name and page number
Your document is now ready for MLA-style content.
Creating the Title Page
An MLA paper does not have a separate title page. Rather, put the following on the first page of your paper:
- Your Details
- Your full name
- Your instructor’s name
- The course name
- The date
- Title
Position your title toward the top of the paper but about one-third down from the top. Do not bold your title, underline or italicise.
Structuring Your Paper
When organizing your paper, one with a clear structure is typically easier to read, follow, and comprehend. Use the paragraphs below to create an organizational structure for your content.
- Introduction: Start with a hook and provide background information. End with your thesis statement.
- Body Paragraphs: Each paragraph should focus on one main idea that supports your thesis.
- Conclusion: Summarise your main points and restate your thesis in a new way.
- Using In-Text Citations: Proper citation is key in MLA format.
Here’s a comparison of different citation types:
|Citation Type
|Format
|Example
|Author in text
|Author name (page number)
|Smith argues that… (35)
|Author not in text
|(Author page number)
|The study shows… (Johnson 42)
|No author
|(“Shortened Title” page number)
|The article states… (“Climate Change” 3)
|Multiple authors
|(Author et al. page number)
|Research indicates… (Brown et al. 17)
Use the appropriate format based on how you present the information in your text.
Creating the Works Cited Page
The Works Cited page is a crucial part of MLA format. Follow these steps:
- Start a new page at the end of your paper
- Centre the title “Works Cited” at the top
- Double-space the entire page
- Alphabetize entries by the first word of each citation
- Use hanging indentation for each entry
- Include all sources cited in your paper
Make sure each entry contains all required information for its source type.
Formatting Specific Elements
Different parts of your paper may need special formatting. For example, if you are quoting a passage of more than four lines from a book (or three lines of verse), use a block quote such as:
- Start the quote on a new line
- Indent the entire quote 0.5 inches from the left margin
- Don’t use quotation marks
- Put the citation after the period at the end
This line break and indentation separates out long quotations from your own writing, and fully cites the quote.
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Even experienced writers can make formatting errors. Watch out for these common issues:
- Incorrect header format
- Inconsistent double-spacing
- Wrong font or font size
- Improper citation format
- Missing or incomplete Works Cited page
Double-check these areas before submitting your paper.
Conclusion
The MLA format paper takes some getting used to, but with practice, it becomes easier. However, you should be consistent in your approach. Check and recheck your citations, be certain the Works Cited page is formatted correctly, and follow the basic layout guidelines. Once you do this you’ll be well on your way to writing MLA papers that are properly formatted so you can get an A on your paper.
