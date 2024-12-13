Dialogue is an essential tool for storytelling that allows writers to convey information, develop characters, and move the plot forward. Writing engaging and natural dialogue between two characters requires attention to detail and a clear understanding of their personalities, relationships, and goals. Here’s a guide on how to write dialogue between two characters.

Understand Your Characters

Before writing the dialogue, ensure you have a strong grasp of your characters’ personalities, backgrounds, and motivations. Consider how they speak based on their age, culture, education, and emotional state.

Example:

A confident businessperson may speak in concise, assertive sentences, while a shy teenager might stammer or use filler words like “um” or “like.”

Define the Purpose of the Dialogue

Decide what the conversation needs to accomplish. Is it revealing backstory, building tension, showcasing a relationship, or moving the plot forward? This will help you keep the dialogue focused and meaningful. Write How People Actually Talk (But Better)

Dialogue should feel natural but avoid the mundane repetition found in real-life conversations. Remove unnecessary pleasantries unless they serve a narrative purpose.

Example of inefficient dialogue:

“Hi.”

“Hi, how are you?”

“I’m fine, how are you?”

“Fine, thanks.”

Example of streamlined dialogue:

“Hi, I need to talk to you about something.”

Give Each Character a Distinct Voice

Ensure each character speaks in a way that reflects their unique traits. Use word choice, sentence structure, and tone to differentiate their speech.

Example:

Alex: “We can’t keep doing this. It’s reckless.”

Jamie: “Oh, come on. Live a little. What’s life without a little chaos?”

Use Subtext for Depth

People don’t always say exactly what they mean. Incorporate subtext by having characters hint at their true feelings or intentions through word choice, tone, or body language.

Example:

Character A: “You’re working late again?”

Character B: “Yeah. Someone’s got to keep things running.”

(Underlying tension about time spent apart.)

Keep It Brief and Snappy

Avoid long, meandering exchanges. Break up dialogue with action or description to maintain pacing and interest.

Example:

“You’re not serious,” she said, leaning against the doorframe.

“I’ve never been more serious in my life.” He turned away, staring at the horizon.

Add Interruptions and Overlaps

Conversations often involve interruptions or overlapping thoughts. Use this technique sparingly to create realism and drama.

Example:

“I can’t believe you—”

“Don’t start. You knew this would happen.”

Format Correctly

Each line of dialogue should begin on a new line, with quotation marks around the spoken words. Include dialogue tags (e.g., he said, she asked) to clarify who is speaking. Use action beats to replace or supplement tags when appropriate.

Example:

“I don’t understand,” Maria said, her voice trembling.

“You don’t have to,” Jack replied, stepping closer. “Just trust me.”

Edit for Clarity and Impact

Once written, read the dialogue aloud to check its flow and realism. Cut out unnecessary words and refine the exchanges to ensure they sound natural and impactful.

Sample Dialogue Between Two Characters

Context: A tense conversation between two siblings about a family secret.

Ella: “You didn’t tell me?”

Ryan: “What was I supposed to say? ‘Hey, Ella, by the way, our whole childhood was a lie’?”

Ella: “At least I would’ve heard it from you, not some stranger.”

Ryan: “I was trying to protect you.”

Ella: “Protect me? By keeping me in the dark?” She crossed her arms, her voice rising. “That’s not protection, Ryan. That’s betrayal.”

Ryan: “I didn’t know how to handle it, okay?” His shoulders sagged. “I still don’t.”

This exchange reveals tension, emotion, and character dynamics while keeping the dialogue natural and purposeful. With practice, writing dialogue can become one of the most effective tools in your storytelling arsenal.

