The Zello app is a popular walkie-talkie app that allows users to communicate instantly via voice messages, similar to using a traditional two-way radio.

Zello recently experienced a notable surge in downloads in Kenya, with over 40,000 new installations during recent protests led by Gen Z. This increase underscores the app’s growing importance in providing real-time communication during significant social and political events.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Zello app works:

How Zello Works

Installation and Setup Download and Install : Users can download the Zello app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). It’s also available for Windows PCs.

: Users can download the Zello app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). It’s also available for Windows PCs. Create an Account: After installation, users need to create a Zello account using their phone number or email address. Connecting and Communicating Contacts : Users can add contacts by searching for their Zello username or by syncing their phone contacts if they’ve been granted permission.

: Users can add contacts by searching for their Zello username or by syncing their phone contacts if they’ve been granted permission. Channels : Zello allows users to create or join channels. Channels can be public or private: Public Channels : Open to anyone, allowing for broader communication within specific interest groups or communities. Private Channels : Restricted access, requiring an invite or approval to join. Suitable for group communication among friends, family, or teams.

: Zello allows users to create or join channels. Channels can be public or private: Direct Messaging: Users can also send direct voice messages to individual contacts. Using the Walkie-Talkie Function Push-to-Talk (PTT) : To send a voice message, users press and hold the “Push-to-Talk” button on the screen. While holding, they speak into their device’s microphone. Upon releasing the button, the message is sent to the recipient or channel.

: To send a voice message, users press and hold the “Push-to-Talk” button on the screen. While holding, they speak into their device’s microphone. Upon releasing the button, the message is sent to the recipient or channel. Receiving Messages: Incoming voice messages are played through the device’s speaker or headset. Users can listen in real-time or replay messages if missed. Features Real-Time Communication : Messages are transmitted instantly, allowing for immediate communication, similar to using a walkie-talkie.

: Messages are transmitted instantly, allowing for immediate communication, similar to using a walkie-talkie. Voice and Text : Besides voice messages, Zello also supports text messaging and image sharing.

: Besides voice messages, Zello also supports text messaging and image sharing. Offline Messaging : If the recipient is offline, the message is stored and delivered when they come online.

: If the recipient is offline, the message is stored and delivered when they come online. Broadcasts : Users can send broadcast messages to multiple channels or contacts simultaneously.

: Users can send broadcast messages to multiple channels or contacts simultaneously. Notifications: Users receive notifications for incoming messages and can customize notification settings. Security and Privacy Encryption : Zello uses encryption to secure voice and text communications. Private channels have additional privacy controls.

: Zello uses encryption to secure voice and text communications. Private channels have additional privacy controls. Privacy Settings: Users can manage their privacy settings to control who can contact them and who can join their channels.

Use Cases