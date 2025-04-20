Four football fans feared dead as septic tank caves in in Mombasa

At least four people were feared dead after an old septic tank caved in as they waited to watch an English Premier League match in Bamburi Mwisho area of Kadzandani ward in Nyali sub-county.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday April 20 afternoon.

The four are said to have remained in the video café as others left when the electricity supply there went off.

The video café structure made of iron sheets, is said to have been built on top of a more than 40-year-old septic tank.

It is believed it caved in because of the weight of those who were in the structure then.

Witnesses said the structure was full as fans waited for the start of the match at 4pm.

However, they left as soon as they realised the owner of the video café was yet to pay for this month’s subscription.

Some left the site in protest.

At about 5.30pm, the septic tank gave way and sank swallowing four people.

Mombasa county fire rescue team arrived about 30 minutes later but their mission proved futile as the gaping hole kept on widening as more floor sunk in.

Coast police boss Ali Nuno said assessment is being done to determine the operation to be conducted.

“This structure is said to have been built on top of a septic tank which caved in,” he said and added experts were doing all they could to rescue the victims dead or alive.

A water tank that was placed outside the video café also sank, witnesses said.

Police were called to the scene to help in controlling traffic flow.