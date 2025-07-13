Huge Fireball Erupts at Southend Airport After Plane Crash

A massive fireball erupted at London Southend Airport this Sunday afternoon after a small passenger aircraft crashed just moments after takeoff.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 PM, involving a Beech B200 Super King Air jet that was reportedly en route to the Netherlands. Dramatic images and videos captured flames and thick black smoke rising above the tarmac as emergency services raced to the scene.

Essex Police confirmed the crash and issued a statement:

“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now, and that work will be ongoing for several hours.”

As a safety measure, the nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club have been evacuated.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses described the moment of the crash as terrifying. Dani Hill, a local resident, said:-

“I saw the huge fireball from my window. I’m still shaking like mad. I’ve never seen anything like it. Praying all involved are ok.”

Other footage circulating online shows smoke billowing into the sky as passengers at the airport were seen boarding other aircraft.

Officials Respond

Southend West & Leigh MP David Burton-Sampson posted on social media, urging people to stay clear of the area:

“I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Emergency crews are expected to remain on the scene for several hours. So far, no official statement has been released regarding the number of passengers on board or possible casualties.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.